One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

There’s nothing accidental about what’s unfolding.

This isn’t a mistake. It’s deliberate. Pregnancy is just another market now, and the FDA is helping pharma cash in while pretending it’s about “safety.”

Because the Depopulation Agenda continues as planned, brazenly, right in our faces.

Anyone who hoped MAHA would save them is naive - it’s just another PSYOP, designed to keep us compliant and distracted.

It’s time to wake up.

The Setup: Policy Theater, Real-World Damage

“The FDA’s new policy is not a step toward safety—it’s a calculated move to maintain the illusion of oversight while perpetuating harm. By demanding rigorous trials only for low-risk groups, they continue to expose vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, to inadequately tested vaccines. If this sounds like the age-old eugenics policy, that’s because it is.”

— Sasha Latypova

Latypova nails it: what we’re witnessing is not regulatory failure—it’s regulatory performance. The damage isn’t a side effect, it’s a feature. Pregnant women are being used, again, as test subjects in a grand experiment. And this time, they’re calling it care.

Gaslighting from the Top

These posts tell the story better than any press release:

Sense Receptor

Clown Show

Dr. Suzanne Humphries:

“They are not going to get rid of these injections.”

They’re admitting out loud that the shots are here forever. There is no off-ramp. No phase-out. No post-pandemic return to normal.

Follow the Money: Moderna Stock Surges

Right as this new FDA policy came down, Moderna’s stock jumped. Investors know what this means: the COVID shot isn’t going away. It’s being quietly repackaged into a permanent product line, one that includes infants, children, and yes, pregnant women.

“Moderna stock gained as Wall Street welcomed the FDA’s plan to end routine use of COVID vaccines in low-risk adults and focus approvals only for high-risk groups.”

— Barron’s

What This Is Really About: Control, Not Health

This isn’t about health. It’s about control.

It’s a system built to make people dependent on constant shots, with no end in sight. Pregnant women and babies are just the next targets.

MAHA’s “winning” is a grotesque inversion of values.

And it’s not just bullshit.

It’s engineered, deliberate, generational harm.

Call it what it is. Say it out loud. Stop pretending they don’t mean it.

Share

Related articles: