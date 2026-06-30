Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
11hEdited

As I've been saying, pay no attention to what they *SAY*, pay all attention to what they *DO*.

Their words - e.g., "I'll drain the swamp" and "I'll lock her up" - are to appease the masses, to tranquilize them, to shut them the hell up. Then they go off and do whatever their Masters have ordered. They do NOT work for 'we the people', they work for their Masters - period!

Trump had signed multi-billion-dollar deals with Pfizer and Moderna. Now another $314 million for Moderna - who's counting any more? Anyone who thought (not me!) that Trump was going to go after the mass murderers at those Big Pharma corporations has been proven wrong multiple times.

So why continue supporting Trump? Beats the hell out of me!! DEM or REP, REP or DEM, they **ALL** report to the same Boss - the global Central Banking Cabal - and do as they are told to do.

Reply
Share
16 replies
Eric's avatar
Eric
12h

All this money and nonsense for variants that don’t exist! If convid is still a thing, where’s the arrows on the ground, testing centers, face diapers, and 6’ stickers! Don’t we need to know how many fake cases there are daily to keep the fear porn going? Year 6 of 2 weeks to flatten the curve aka sheep’s pulses! 😎💯

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture