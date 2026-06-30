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Many expected the MAHA agenda to mark a decisive break from the federal government's pandemic-era vaccine policies.

Instead, newly published procurement records show Kennedy's HHS has awarded Moderna more than $314 million for adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines through fiscal years 2026 and 2027.

The contracts provide little public explanation for the spending and come as CDC data shows historically low uptake of the latest COVID vaccines, another indication that, despite the change in leadership, the government's COVID vaccine procurement policy remains unchanged.

Modernity News reports:

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has awarded Moderna more than $314.2 million in contracts for adult and pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for fiscal years 2026 and 2027, according to federal procurement records published this month.

The awards were issued June 1 through the CDC Office of Acquisition Services.

The pediatric vaccine contract, identified as award number 75D30126D21000, carries a total value of $285,044,250.

The adult vaccine contract, identified as award number 75D30126D21003, carries a total value of $29,183,000.

Combined, the two awards total $314,227,250.

Both awards issued to Moderna were published on SAM.gov on June 3.

You can contact HHS here and CDC here.

The pediatric contract exceeds the adult contract by nearly $256 million, with the pediatric award amounting to almost 10 times the value of the adult contract.

The procurement records provide virtually no explanation for the spending.

The contract descriptions are blank.

No information is provided regarding projected dose quantities, expected demand, effectiveness data, safety considerations, or the rationale for allocating more than $314 million in taxpayer funds toward COVID-19 vaccine purchases over the next two fiscal years.

The awards also indicate that federal COVID-19 vaccine procurement remains an ongoing government priority years after officials declared the emergency phase of the pandemic over and repeatedly characterized COVID-19 as an endemic respiratory virus.

Americans Increasingly Reject COVID Vaccines

The award comes as federal health agencies continue promoting updated COVID-19 vaccines despite declining uptake among the general public and ongoing debate over the risk-benefit profile of repeated vaccination, particularly for healthy children.

Only 9% of children are reported by the CDC to be up to date with the 2025?26 COVID-19 vaccine, emphasizing the low demand among the young demographic.

Just 3.0% of parents say they even plan to vaccinate their child.

The same report shows only 17% of adults received the 2025?26 COVID-19 vaccine.

Rasmussen polling shows more than half of voters think COVID-19 vaccines “may have killed many people.”

The survey found that 56% of likely U.S. voters consider it likely that side effects of COVID-19 vaccines have caused a significant number of unexplained deaths, including 32% who believe it’s very likely.

COVID vaccines alone have been linked to 1.6 million adverse events, according to CDC VAERS data.

This post was published by Jon Fleetwood. Support him by subscribing at Substack and following at Instagram / X / Facebook.

“…the Depopulation Agenda continues as planned, brazenly, right in our faces. Anyone who hoped MAHA would save them is naive - it’s just another PSYOP, designed to keep us compliant and distracted.”

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