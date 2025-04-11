One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Greg Hunter April 9, 2025

Climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington says huge lies are still being told daily, even in the new Trump Administration, to cover up deadly and destructive climate engineering (aka Chemtrails). This continues 24/7 to implode the environment on a global scale.

The latest state to pass legislation to try and stop geoengineering, a well known and mature science, is Florida. The legislation is largely unenforceable, but what the legislation does do is wake more and more people to what evil is being done to them and the environment in our skies.

Now, so-called news outlets like CNN are telling us Chemtrails are only jet engine exhaust, which is a lie debunked more than a decade ago. Wigington explains, “There is no legitimate dispute as to what is taking place in our skies.

This is so profound that everyone openly acknowledges that, yes, there is weather modification, and it has been going on for many, many decades.

Then when the subject comes up that is already historical fact and that is governments doing weather warfare. . . . suddenly, everybody pretends that would not happen. They would never do that without asking us, would they? They would never detonate 500 nuclear bombs in Nevada without telling anybody. The fallout from that eventually killed 500,000 Americans, and that is from a peer-reviewed study.”

Wigington contends the wild weather you have been seeing is the result of man-made geoengineering.

Wigington says, “It just snowed in Texas while it was raining in the Artic. Let’s go back to January where we were having chemically nucleated blizzards in New Orleans and on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

It was January 21, if you want to check. At that same time, you had rain and above freezing temperatures in Alaska, Greenland, Iceland, Siberia, Moscow, and nobody said a word about that.

As soon as the . . . chemically nucleated operations are over, temperatures rebound back astoundingly high. We are seeing 60-degree temperature swings in a single day. These are geoengineered flash cool-downs. You can find out about this on the home page of GeoEngineeringWatch.org.”

So, stopping global warming with man-made cold weather is a not good thing? It’s not. Wigington warns, “If you want a dead planet, geoengineering is the quickest way to get there. They are completely interfering in the planet’s response to the damage already done from climate engineering.

These chemicals they use for these cool-downs contain many toxic elements. This is killing root systems. When the wind blows, trees are tipping over everywhere. Are you seeing this now?

One of the primary elements in all climate engineering is aluminum nano particles. You can see this in the movie “The Dimming.” This is a free movie produced by Wigington, and it has 25 million views alone on YouTube since it was released in 2021.

Wigington says, “If this administration is serious about doing anything about what is happening in our skies, what is needed is iron clad, whistle blower protection carved in stone and well publicized. . . . Send “The Dimming” to as many people as you can. . . . Help us to push this issue to the full light of day and we will have taken a quantum leap in the right direction.”

In closing, Wigington says, “MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) everything, means nothing unless the ongoing spraying of tens of millions of tons of toxic elements such as aluminum, barium, manganese, polymer fibers, graphene and things we don’t even know what else. . . is stopped. . . . This is virtually contaminating everything. . . . Recent peer-reviewed studies conclude all of us are filled with nano particles, microplastics–our brains, organs, our hearts, and it’s causing massive downstream cascading consequences to our health. . . . Unless this is stopped, MAHA anything means nothing.”

There is much more in the 46-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with climate researcher Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, with an update on the calamity geoengineering is causing and the latest legislation in Florida to ban it for 4.8.25.

