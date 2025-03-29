One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman March 29, 2025

A group of leading scientists has petitioned the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to ban Covid mRNA “vaccines” over surging cancers and deaths among people who received the injections.

The petition cites evidence that the Pfizer and Moderna (mRNA) Covid vaccines are contaminated with cancer-causing DNA plasmids.

The group of experts warns that every dose of the “vaccines” that a person receives dramatically increases their risk of cancer and death.

Scientists and legal experts petitioned the FDA to suspend or withdraw the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA “vaccines” before any more damage to public health is done.

According to a press release by the Australian law firm PJ O’Brien & Associates, the petition “exposes alarming evidence of synthetic DNA contamination and regulatory failures that could affect millions worldwide.”

They warn that the worldwide mass-vaccination campaign has triggered a global “public health crisis.”

The signatories of the petition, which is open for public comment, include:

In 2023, McKernan became the first scientist to identify DNA contaminants in the mRNA injections.

The Citizen Petition asserts that Pfizer and Moderna misclassified their mRNA products as “vaccines” instead of gene therapy products.

This misclassification allows the pharmaceutical companies to avoid legally required FDA environmental assessments.

The press release states:

“This misclassification denied Americans transparency and informed consent, violating federal law and rendering approvals void from the start.”

The petition also cites several studies, including the FDA’s own study, that “confirm synthetic DNA in these vaccines at levels 6 to 470 times above safety thresholds.”

“This biologically active DNA — detected in vials and human blood — carries SV40 [simian virus 40] sequences linked to cancer and genomic instability, posing risks of oncogenesis, hereditary changes, and immune disruption,” the group of experts warns.

The petition calls on the FDA to investigate its classification of the mRNA shots as non-gene therapy products.

The federal agency is also urged to conduct independent testing of existing Covid “vaccine” stocks, issue public guidance on contamination-related risks, and conduct studies examining the contamination in the “vaccines” and their health effects.

“Vetted by U.S. attorneys and hailed by MAHA [Make America Healthy Again] advisors for its rigor, this document is a clarion call to rewrite the narrative on COVID-19 vaccine safety,” the press release stated.

According to the press release, the petition to the FDA “falls under the purview” of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

HHS oversees the FDA, and Kennedy has until July 20 to issue a ruling on the petition.

The petition was also submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

It asks the DOJ to consider “potential fraud indictments against Pfizer and Moderna.”

It was also shared with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) FDA initiative.

“This is not just an American crisis — it’s a global reckoning,” Gillespie said in the petition.

“The synthetic DNA contamination in these vaccines, coupled with their mischaracterization as mere vaccines rather than gene therapies, threatens countless lives across every nation where these products were deployed.

“Governments must act now to halt further harm and support those already affected.”

“The petition evidences potent facts that should lead to the suspension of use of these experimental nucleoside-modified RNA gene-based products,” Rose said.

McKernan notes that the petition is an opportunity for the FDA to regain public trust.

“How do they ever expect to regain the public’s trust?” McKernan asked.

“They recently recalled some protein bars for a threat of peanut allergies, yet every American knows multiple people with COVID-19 vaccine injuries, yet the FDA is head-in-the-sand silent.”

The petition also cites “multiple independent studies” that have confirmed the presence of “excessive levels of synthetic DNA” in the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA shots.

This DNA contamination has been repeatedly linked to soaring cancer cases in people who received the injections.

This includes McKernan’s September 2023 study, which detected levels of synthetic DNA in the Pfizer and Moderna shots between 18 and 70 times above regulatory limits.

The contamination included “SV40 promoter and enhancer sequences.”

SV40, a DNA virus, penetrates the barriers of human cells.

It increases the risk of DNA contaminants being transported into the cell nucleus and integrating into the genome.

It has been linked to cancer, lymphoma, mesothelioma, and other health risks.

The petition also cited a peer-reviewed study supervised by FDA scientists.

As Slay News reported, the study also confirmed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancer.

The researchers detected synthetic DNA contamination levels in the Pfizer and Moderna “vaccines.”

The contamination was 6 to 470 times above regulatory limits.

“This study confirmed the synthetic DNA contamination is encapsulated and protected by the Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) used to encapsulate, protect, and efficiently transfect the modRNA into human cells,” the petition stated.

The petition also cites a December 2024 peer-reviewed study authored by German researchers.

The German study found DNA contamination levels in the Pfizer’s Coid “vaccine” ranging between three to four times above regulatory safety limits.

The study found that this contamination included the SV40 promoter and the presence of LNPs.

Similar findings regarding DNA contamination in the Pfizer injection were found in a French study published in November 2024 and a May 2024 study by German researchers.

Both studies were also cited in the petition.

According to the petition, the DNA contamination is potentially hazardous to human health, posing “risks of genomic instability and insertional mutagenesis, which can trigger cancers, especially leukemia.”

Other risks include blood clots and immune disorders, such as vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (VAIDS).

The petition comes amid growing warnings from experts about the links between the mRNA “vaccines” and cancer.

As Slay News previously reported, one of the world’s leading oncologists is sounding the alarm after linking the “global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers” to the spike protein from Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs, dropped the bombshell during a new interview with Tucker Carlson.

Soon-Shiong explained that rapidly developing aggressive cancers started skyrocketing during the pandemic.

He described to Carlson how the spike protein from COVID-19 – and the mRNA “vaccines” that are meant to stop it – enters every blood cell in the human body, causing cancer.

Carlson alarmingly noted that billions of people around the world received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Dr. Soon-Shiong responded by revealing that this thought “keeps me awake at night.”

“It scares the pants off me,” he added.

WATCH:

Source: slaynews.com

