March 18

Leading experts in Japan have issued a global alert to call for an urgent reassessment of worldwide vaccination programs after linking a recent surge in child deaths to “vaccines.”

A bombshell new study published in the Springer Nature peer-reviewed journal Discover Medicine raises the alarm over the issue after connecting several child deaths to “vaccinations.”

However, it wasn’t only mRNA injections that were linked to the deaths as the study found that multiple children died suddenly after receiving standard childhood schedule vaccines.

The study was conducted by Dr. Kenji Yamamoto of Okamura Memorial Hospital in Japan.

In the wake of Yamamoto’s, top Japanese experts are now calling for an urgent reassessment of global vaccination programs, particularly mRNA “vaccines.”

Yamamoto’s findings are driven by growing evidence of vaccine-induced immunodeficiency and a sharp rise in adverse effects.

Alarmingly, Japan has recorded over 600,000 excess deaths since the Covid “vaccine” rollout.

However, despite the pandemic long being over and “vaccine” uptake waning, deaths have continued.

Particularly concerning are the soaring deaths among children who received Covid injections.

During the study, Yamamoto analyzed dozens of unexplained child deaths in Japan.

He found that sudden and mysterious child deaths skyrocketed after Japanese kids were given Covid vaccines.

However, Yamamoto noted that three unexplained child deaths investigated for the study occurred within a day of a routine vaccination.

Dr. Yamamoto warns that these shocking statistics warrant further investigation.

Despite detailed autopsy reports, experts classified these cases as “causality unassessable.”

This classification prompted Yamamoto to question whether external pressures or conflicts of interest may be obstructing proper vaccine safety evaluations.

This is a serious matter that needs to be taken seriously in the United States.

Experts are now urging pro-safety Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to examine Dr. Yamamoto’s findings.

The study traces how most countries worldwide have halted additional mRNA doses.

However, places like Japan and America are the exception and continue administering eighth-dose boosters to the elderly.

This comes despite concerns over immune system depletion, IgG4 antibody surges, and rising infection rates post-vaccination.

What is unique about Yamamoto’s study is his investigations target other vaccines as well.

In the study’s paper, Yamamoto the three deaths among children who received non-Covid “vaccines.”

The youngest was a two-month-old baby boy who died one day after receiving HIB, rotavirus, and pneumococcal shots.

The infant, who died on January 23, 2024, suddenly fell ill 30 minutes after the injections.

He went into asystole in the hospital 59 minutes after being vaccinated.

In another case, a six-month-old baby girl died within one day of receiving shots for hepatitis B, HIB, pneumococcal, and a four-in-one vaccine (pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, polio).

She was found dead on November 24, 2023 – the day after the “vaccines.”

The third case was a three-year-old boy who died one day after receiving the Japanese encephalitis vaccine.

He appeared lethargic and had a fever of 103 °F approximately 8 hours after the vaccine and he died shortly after.

Yamamoto highlights fundamental flaws in vaccine monitoring and classification.

He points out that most deaths occurring immediately after vaccination are systematically labeled as “unable to assess” rather than being rigorously examined.

The doctor argues that vaccination policies have been shielded from scientific scrutiny.

Regulators and industry insiders are dismissing mounting concerns while failing to validate long-term safety.

The study proposes pre-vaccination blood tests to detect potential immune vulnerabilities before administering shots and urges an immediate reassessment of regulatory bodies, including replacing officials with conflicts of interest.

Yamamoto stops short of calling for a total vaccine moratorium.

However, he strongly recommends suspending current programs until comprehensive, double-blind, long-term clinical trials can validate safety.

These bold assertions are supported by troubling real-world data and pose a challenge to public health authorities, vaccine manufacturers, and media narratives that continue to frame questioning vaccination as “anti-science.”

Yet, the publishing of Yamamoto’s study in the Springer Nature Discovery Medicine signals a new openness for mainstream publishers to start exposing the problem.

The study, which received no external funding, is a stark reminder that scientific inquiry must remain untainted by political and financial pressures, especially when human lives are at stake.

