By Frank Bergman February 24, 2025

A leading epidemiologist has issued a warning to the public after uncovering alarming new evidence proving that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause “catastrophic neurological and psychiatric damage.”

The red alert was declared by Nicolas Hulscher MPH, an epidemiologist and administrator at the McCullough Foundation.

Hulscher warns that the Covid mRNA injections are contributing to record-high depression rates.

He notes that depression and other neurological and psychiatric have skyrocketed since the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021.

According to Hulscher, mRNA shots have triggered surges in ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

He is calling on governments around the world to “immediately” remove Covid mRNA “vaccines” from global markets.

Hulscher raised the alarm during a new interview with Brannon Howse.

In a post on X, Hulscher shared another warning from Dr. David Cartland.

Cartland warns that Covid mRNA “vaccines” damage the brain and devastate mental health.

He notes that the damage was confirmed by a “recent wave of eye-opening studies.”

Cartland notes that the Covid shots cause the following risk increases:

Ischemic stroke (+44%)

Hemorrhagic stroke (+50%)

Transient ischemic attack (+67%)

Myelitis (+165%)

Myasthenia gravis (+71%)

Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

Depression (+68.3%)

Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

“The most probable mechanism behind this damage is likely toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis, as evidenced by Rong et al., Morz and Mikami et al., and over 300 other studies, which can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library,” Hulscher writes.

“Using mRNA to hijack cells in various organ systems to produce a highly toxic [spike] protein that persists in the body for months to years was one of the worst ideas in human history.”

" It has to stop. I beg you to please speak out, have the bravery."

