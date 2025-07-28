One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Adan Salazar Infowars, July 26, 2025

A Dutch lawyer leading a lawsuit against billionaire Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab over Coronavirus policies and Covid-19 vaccine injuries was arrested last month and thrown in prison as the trial was set to get underway.

Reports state attorney Arno van Kessel, who was representing the case alongside attorney Peter Stassen, was brutally arrested during a late-night raid at his home in Leeuwarden on June 11, with police accusing him and others of terrorism.

Van Kessel was “blindfolded, taken by military police, and is now being held in a maximum-security facility — without charges, and without access to his legal team or family,” according to The People’s Voice TV.

Dutch newspaper De Andere Krant described the nature of the lawsuit, writing, “These cases revolve around the central questions of whether the coronavirus policy is part of the globalist reform agenda ‘the Great Reset’ and whether the COVID-19 vaccine is a bioweapon.”

“Skeptics suspect that linking Van Kessel to a criminal organization is intended to damage his reputation, which is intended to ensure that the substance of these cases is glossed over,” continued De Andere Krant.

Others named in the lawsuit include former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Dutch former housing and health minister Hugo de Jonge, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

With has partner behind bars, Stassen showed up at the Leeuwarden District Court on July 9 and spoke “on behalf of seven coronavirus vaccination victims—one of whom died last year,” De Andere Krant reported, noting Van Kessel’s wife Helena was also present.

Outside the courthouse several demonstrators showed up demanding the attorney’s release.

Stassen reportedly delivered a “fiery closing argument” at trial.

Via De Andere Krant:

The Eindhoven-based lawyer called the coronavirus vaccination programs “the greatest genocide of humanity ever. An unprecedented crime accompanied by coercion, deception, and even murder” and made a moral appeal to the judge. “If you, as a judge, reject our request to hear these witnesses, which I doubt you will, then the blood already on the defendants’ hands will soon be on yours as well. This case must become a public debate that can only be resolved in court. Politics has already proven that it cannot do that. Now the court must show its worth. I wish you much wisdom in your decision.”

Key witnesses at the trial included former Pfizer VP Dr. Mike Yeadon and renowned financial expert Catherine Austin Fitts.

De Andere Krant reports the judge should come back with a decision on the case in about six weeks.

Businessman and entrepreneur Jim Ferguson, who stood with protesters outside the courthouse, discussed the case on X the next day.

As yet, Van Kessel’s fate remains unclear.

Journalist Scarlett Karoleva joined The New American senior editor Alex Newman this week on his latest episode of “The Liberty Sentinel” to shed light on Van Kessel’s arrest.

Bill Gates—the billionaire philanthropist turned global vaccine czar—is now facing fresh legal scrutiny as three new plaintiffs seek to join a Dutch lawsuit...

Share

Related articles: