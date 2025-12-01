One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

By Greg Hunter November 22, 2025

Dr. Joe Sansone is a Florida psychotherapist and has been one of the only people to sue his state to stop the CV19 mRNA bioweapon vaccines.

His case was thrown out of court last December, but an appeal allowed his case to continue. Dr. Sansone plans to put on a court case to prove the shots should be pulled off the market. This should not be hard to do in light of a recent CDC decision that says the “CV19 vaccines are not safe and effective.”

Sansone explains, “I am not asking for money. What I am asking for is for the court to issue an injunction prohibiting the governor and attorney general to allow the continued distribution of the mRNA nanoparticle injections and products because they are biological and technological weapons of mass destruction. I am saying it violates our basic rights in the Florida Constitution, which gives us the basic right to life. . .. I am also suing because I have a reasonable expectation of safety in public spaces and because of the shedding people have with the CV19 mRNA vax–it is a problem. All I am arguing is to stop the shots.”

There are now dozens of peer-reviewed studies that confirm the death and disabilities caused by the CV19 mRNA injections. There are zero studies that say the CV19 shots are safe and effective. Just the opposite. Dr. Sansone goes on to say, “I actually argued that keeping the shots on the market shows criminal intent from the federal government. I also filed a study called “COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion.” This study goes through all the different harms, but it clearly states both the virus and the CV19 ‘vaccine’ violated the biological weapons convention. I think this is an important study, and it is published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. That is an important study that needs more attention.”

There are 270 million people who took the CV19 mRNA injections in the US alone. Not a single person got a CV19 “Vaccine” that was safe and effective—period. So far, at least hundreds of thousands have died from the CV19 shots with 6 million permanently disabled, according to government data.

Also, Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo is on record saying the shots are “poison,” and “no one should be injected with them.” Dr. Ladapo is going to be subpoenaed to testify in Dr. Sansone’s upcoming case.

So, with all the evidence that the CV19 mRNA shots are a disaster and should be pulled off the market, why are they still injecting people with them? Dr. Sansone says, “So many people are afraid to tell the truth. They are afraid of being cancelled or other stuff. I just have no use for cowards at this point. If you can’t stand up and fight right now while they are doing this to your friends and family, then I don’t know what to tell you. . .. I think Governor DeSantis wants to run for President, and I don’t think you can do that if you are looking the other way when mass murders are occurring in Florida.”

In closing, Dr. Sansone says, “My feeling is if we get the CV19 shots off the market in Florida, what would probably happen is governors and attorneys general in other red states would follow suit. It’s like when Florida lifted their Covid lockdowns, other states followed. . .. People think they can’t do anything, and a lot of people are afraid to say this is a weapon, which is insane. To me, the only way to win is to tell the truth here.”

There is much more in the 41-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with Dr. Joe Sansone, whose one mission in life is to stop all death and disease-causing mRNA products, which include, first and foremost, the CV19 bioweapon vax for 11.22.25.

“People need to go to jail. . . this was sadistic and Satanic...They didn’t just kill people, they created a thing that is going to cause a painful process, creating chronic illness.”

Share

Related articles: