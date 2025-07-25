Landmark Study Delivers Devastating Blow to mRNA 'Vaccine' Safety Narrative — Creating Conditions for Deadly Cancers to Thrive
New preprint reveals shocking breakdown of natural immune defenses post-vaccination.
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
A groundbreaking new study has just confirmed oncologists’ worst fears by finding that Covid mRNA “vaccines” break down the body’s natural defenses, creating conditions that allow deadly cancers and other chronic diseases to thrive.
The landmark study is titled “Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination.”
The researchers uncovered alarming evidence that mRNA injections trigger profound and long-lasting genetic dysfunction.
This genetic damage is contributing to new-onset adverse events, including various cancers, in individuals who received the shots.
The study was conducted by a team of scientists from Neo7Bioscience, the University of North Texas, the McCullough Foundation, and Medicinal Genomics.
The results of the study were published on Preprints.org.
The research team was made up of some of America’s leading scientists and medical experts, including:
Dr. John Catanzaro
Dr. Natalia von Ranke
Dr. Wei Zhang
Dr. Philipp Anokin
Dr. Danyang Shao
Dr. Ahmad Bereimipour
Minh Vu
Dr. Peter McCullough
Nicolas Hulscher
Kevin McKernan
The team used high-resolution RNA sequencing and differential gene expression analysis.
The researchers found that the mRNA “vaccines” disrupt the expression of thousands of genes in “vaccinated” individuals.
These disruptions lead to mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that can persist for months or even years after the injection.
The study focused on:
3 patients who developed new-onset adverse events such as neurological issues, cardiovascular problems, and chronic fatigue following mRNA vaccination.
7 patients who were newly diagnosed with cancer after receiving the vaccine.
803 healthy controls for comparison.
Key findings from the study suggest that the mRNA injections significantly impact the body’s genetic functions.
Specifically, researchers observed:
Mitochondrial Dysfunction & Oxidative Stress:
Disruptions in complex I and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production were linked to chronic fatigue and neurodegeneration. This finding suggests a potential mechanism behind the debilitating neurological symptoms some people have reported after vaccination.
Ribosomal Stress & Translational Overload:
The synthetic mRNA used in vaccines, specifically modified with N1-methylpseudouridine, appears to overload ribosomes, leading to translation errors and activation of RNA surveillance mechanisms. This stress response mirrors the body’s reaction to foreign genetic material and suggests that the vaccine’s genetic material could persist in the body, potentially leading to genomic integration.
Proteasome Activation & Cellular Stress:
The spike protein and accumulation of misfolded proteins may trigger proteasome activation, contributing to prolonged cellular stress.
Endothelial Dysfunction & Coagulopathy:
The study also found that genes regulating angiogenesis and blood clotting were downregulated, which mirrors the thrombotic complications seen in some individuals post-vaccination.
Oncogenic Activation:
Perhaps most concerning, the researchers observed the activation of MYC, a gene associated with tumor growth, and the suppression of key tumor suppressor genes like p53 and KRAS. This sets the stage for potential cancer formation, adding to fears that the mRNA vaccines could contribute to long-term health risks like cancer.
Additional Cancer-Related Risks
For the patients diagnosed with cancer post-vaccination, additional concerning genetic changes were observed:
Genomic Instability & Epigenetic Reprogramming: There was strong upregulation of genes involved in chromatin remodeling and DNA methylation, early hallmarks of tumorigenesis.
Hyperactivation of Immune Pathways: The immune system pathways, particularly Type I Interferon and Toll-like Receptors (TLRs), were hyperactivated. This has been linked to both chronic inflammation and cancer immune escape, raising alarms about long-term immune system dysfunction.
ACE2 Downregulation: A significant downregulation of ACE2 was observed in both the vaccinated groups, further contributing to inflammation and activating pathways known to promote tumor growth.
The Final Verdict: Dangerously Long-Lasting Effects
Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, one of the researchers behind the study, explains that this groundbreaking research is the first to demonstrate long-term genetic disruptions in individuals harmed by the mRNA injections.
The study’s authors concluded that the mRNA “vaccines” significantly increase the risk of cancer, immune dysfunction, and inflammatory disorders due to the lasting impact of the synthetic mRNA and spike protein in the body.
The study raises several major concerns:
Heightened Cancer Risk: The gene expression changes seen in vaccinated individuals align with pathways typically seen in cancer development.
Immune Dysfunction: Disruptions to the immune system suggest a weakened ability to fight infections and other diseases.
Long-Term Genetic Interference: There is evidence to suggest that the vaccine’s mRNA may persist in the body and integrate into the genome, causing ongoing health risks.
This startling revelation calls for the immediate withdrawal of these dangerous gene therapies.
The findings make it clear that these mRNA-based “vaccines” pose serious long-term risks that cannot be ignored.
For the remaining 20% of the population still considering “booster” shots, it’s time to seriously reconsider the risks and question whether these vaccines are worth the potential harm.
It’s time for transparency, accountability, and urgent action to protect public health.
This is a battle for the truth about the mRNA “vaccines,” one that can no longer be ignored.
Admit heart damage? Sure. But cancer, miscarriages, and infertility? That’s the line they won’t cross, and for good reason.
Related articles:
The Summing Up Thanks To Dr. J.J.Couey From Gigaohmbiological.com
1. Intramuscular injection is just a spectacularly dumb idea from the late 1800s. Cutaneous immunization works, just not always predicably. It is also painful and scars.
2. There was an anticipated rise in all-cause mortality (ACM) that remains and may even continue to increase in the future. This anticipated rise in ACM could have bankrupt many Western nations and is the biological signal being MANAGED with
manslaughter and lies. Many of these lies are told on social media by coordinated liars scripted to in turn promote or oppose other liars on the same script.
3. Modern RNA virology has also been used to strengthen and extend this Illusion. Claiming to find genetic signals in the wild, RNA virology then uses pure quantities of synthetic recombinant DNA or RNA TRANSFECTION in both cell cultures and animal models. This is fraud.
4. Coordinated liars fooled all of us into solving the Mystery of the Novel Virus. "Where did it come from? Who is responsible?" Participating in this Theater (even passively) coerced all of us into accepting several false premises, including that we were all in danger, and that we could be in danger again in the future.
5. RNA cannot be the basis for a pandemic because it has none of the special chemical characteristics that DNA supposedly has. When was the last DNA based pandemic? Gain of Function is a Mythology created by DOD+HHS to make an RNA pandemic biologically plausible. It is not.
6. These injections were actually old technologies-sometimes differentiated as TRANSFORMATION (adenovirus vectors, DNA) and TRANSFECTION (RNA)—that were just renamed and reformulated to be treated as new countermeasures, avoid regulation, and allow for the claiming of new intellectual property. This is fraud for which the PREP act emergency was a required moving part. Now the FDA will now be made irrelevant.
7. There is an irreducibly complex Background of genetic signals around us. A huge percentage but not all of these signals are related to bacteria and bacteriophages. The use of PCR in both virology and medicine make no effort to differentiate from this Background, using neither positive nor negative controls, as well as offering no reference scalar. The continued fraudulent use of PCR as a medical diagnostic creates a valuable medical remnant stream ideal for the Human Genome Project objectives. 8. The Health Freedom Movement can be seen as fake because of decades of failure to realize any of these Truths, especially #1. There are witting and unwitting participants. Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, Paul Offit, Mary Holland, Andrew Wakefield, Polly Tommy, Vincent Racaniello, Pierre Kory, Robert Malone, and Robert F Kennedy are all part of One Malevolent Script. It is that bad.
The cure isn't just worse than the disease, it is the disease by design. Heads must roll...