One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman July 25, 2025

A groundbreaking new study has just confirmed oncologists’ worst fears by finding that Covid mRNA “vaccines” break down the body’s natural defenses, creating conditions that allow deadly cancers and other chronic diseases to thrive.

The landmark study is titled “Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination.”

The researchers uncovered alarming evidence that mRNA injections trigger profound and long-lasting genetic dysfunction.

This genetic damage is contributing to new-onset adverse events, including various cancers, in individuals who received the shots.

The study was conducted by a team of scientists from Neo7Bioscience, the University of North Texas, the McCullough Foundation, and Medicinal Genomics.

The results of the study were published on Preprints.org.

The research team was made up of some of America’s leading scientists and medical experts, including:

Dr. John Catanzaro

Dr. Natalia von Ranke

Dr. Wei Zhang

Dr. Philipp Anokin

Dr. Danyang Shao

Dr. Ahmad Bereimipour

Minh Vu

Dr. Peter McCullough

Nicolas Hulscher

Kevin McKernan

The team used high-resolution RNA sequencing and differential gene expression analysis.

The researchers found that the mRNA “vaccines” disrupt the expression of thousands of genes in “vaccinated” individuals.

These disruptions lead to mitochondrial failure, immune system reprogramming, and oncogenic activation that can persist for months or even years after the injection.

The study focused on:

3 patients who developed new-onset adverse events such as neurological issues, cardiovascular problems, and chronic fatigue following mRNA vaccination.

7 patients who were newly diagnosed with cancer after receiving the vaccine.

803 healthy controls for comparison.

Key findings from the study suggest that the mRNA injections significantly impact the body’s genetic functions.

Specifically, researchers observed:

Mitochondrial Dysfunction & Oxidative Stress:

Disruptions in complex I and reactive oxygen species (ROS) production were linked to chronic fatigue and neurodegeneration. This finding suggests a potential mechanism behind the debilitating neurological symptoms some people have reported after vaccination.

Ribosomal Stress & Translational Overload:

The synthetic mRNA used in vaccines, specifically modified with N1-methylpseudouridine, appears to overload ribosomes, leading to translation errors and activation of RNA surveillance mechanisms. This stress response mirrors the body’s reaction to foreign genetic material and suggests that the vaccine’s genetic material could persist in the body, potentially leading to genomic integration.

Proteasome Activation & Cellular Stress:

The spike protein and accumulation of misfolded proteins may trigger proteasome activation, contributing to prolonged cellular stress.

Endothelial Dysfunction & Coagulopathy:

The study also found that genes regulating angiogenesis and blood clotting were downregulated, which mirrors the thrombotic complications seen in some individuals post-vaccination.

Oncogenic Activation:

Perhaps most concerning, the researchers observed the activation of MYC, a gene associated with tumor growth, and the suppression of key tumor suppressor genes like p53 and KRAS. This sets the stage for potential cancer formation, adding to fears that the mRNA vaccines could contribute to long-term health risks like cancer.

Additional Cancer-Related Risks

For the patients diagnosed with cancer post-vaccination, additional concerning genetic changes were observed:

Genomic Instability & Epigenetic Reprogramming: There was strong upregulation of genes involved in chromatin remodeling and DNA methylation, early hallmarks of tumorigenesis.

Hyperactivation of Immune Pathways: The immune system pathways, particularly Type I Interferon and Toll-like Receptors (TLRs), were hyperactivated. This has been linked to both chronic inflammation and cancer immune escape, raising alarms about long-term immune system dysfunction.

ACE2 Downregulation: A significant downregulation of ACE2 was observed in both the vaccinated groups, further contributing to inflammation and activating pathways known to promote tumor growth.

The Final Verdict: Dangerously Long-Lasting Effects

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, one of the researchers behind the study, explains that this groundbreaking research is the first to demonstrate long-term genetic disruptions in individuals harmed by the mRNA injections.

The study’s authors concluded that the mRNA “vaccines” significantly increase the risk of cancer, immune dysfunction, and inflammatory disorders due to the lasting impact of the synthetic mRNA and spike protein in the body.

The study raises several major concerns:

Heightened Cancer Risk: The gene expression changes seen in vaccinated individuals align with pathways typically seen in cancer development.

Immune Dysfunction: Disruptions to the immune system suggest a weakened ability to fight infections and other diseases.

Long-Term Genetic Interference: There is evidence to suggest that the vaccine’s mRNA may persist in the body and integrate into the genome, causing ongoing health risks.

This startling revelation calls for the immediate withdrawal of these dangerous gene therapies.

The findings make it clear that these mRNA-based “vaccines” pose serious long-term risks that cannot be ignored.

For the remaining 20% of the population still considering “booster” shots, it’s time to seriously reconsider the risks and question whether these vaccines are worth the potential harm.

It’s time for transparency, accountability, and urgent action to protect public health.

This is a battle for the truth about the mRNA “vaccines,” one that can no longer be ignored.

Admit heart damage? Sure. But cancer, miscarriages, and infertility? That’s the line they won’t cross, and for good reason.

Share

Related articles: