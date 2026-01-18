One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

According to independent investigator John Beaudoin, NIH COVID protocols were never meaningfully changed.

Those protocols are still being pushed out to hospitals through the CDC.

“Everybody hears about the CDC,” Beaudoin says. But he argues the real power sits elsewhere, inside an agency most Americans never question.

The consequences, he warns, were not theoretical.

They were fatal.

Source: Sense Receptor

Hey, MAHA: "These deadly Covid protocols that came out from the NIH... run now by Jay Bhattacharya, I haven't seen where they've changed their tune in the last 9 months that the Trump administration has been there. Those protocols are still being pushed out to hospitals..."

This clip of John Beaudoin, an electrical engineer and independent investigator, is taken from a Flashlights Podcast discussion posted to Rumble on January 13, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

"They refuse to give antibiotics. When somebody had a bacterial lung infection. Oh, it's viral. We don't want to get, create antibacterial resistance. They, they don't want the antibiotic resistant. They don't, they don't want you to be antibiotic resistant.

"Okay, well the guy, the guys in the graves that are dead, they're not antibiotic resistant now, are they? Oh, I guess that worked out pretty well. You didn't make them antibiotic resistant, but they're dead.

"So these protocols that came out from the NIH, National Institutes of Health, run now by Jay Bhattacharya, I haven't seen where they've changed their tune in the last nine months that that the Trump administration has been there. Those protocols are still being pushed out to hospitals through the CDC.

"Everybody hears about the CDC. The regular public doesn't know what the NIH is. The NIH has six times the budget of the CDC. They're six times bigger in the money they spend.

“The protocols, they create the vaccine papers, they fund all the papers and all that research, all the CDC does is recommend. They’re the forward-facing frontman. And so when we go after the CDC and talk about how bad they are, NIH is six times worse.”

Full Video

“Lethal mistreatment in hospitals, care homes and the community... This is, time and again, medical murder, aka plain murder. Please Share...”

Share

Related articles:









