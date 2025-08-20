Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
14hEdited

Sure use every weapon you can in order to control the lives of the American tax payer, but allow pedophiles on Epsteins list run amuck and the politicians who robbed tax payers money without representation or accountability discovered by DOGE!! No accountability!! Business as usual in D.C. they are all the same party DemonRats, RepubTurds and Mr. Operation Warp Speed!! This country has become one big Clown Show!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
13hEdited

It baffles me to no end how the majority of Trump backers haven't awakened to the fact that **Trump is with THEM, not with US!!** I've asked repeatedly, "WHAT WILL IT TAKE?"

If people expect/are waiting for Trump to appear on national television and confess his willing part in the largest, most evil crime perpetrated on the entire human race in all history, I can confidently tell them that that's *NEVER* going to happen - Trump will NEVER confess his crimes.

Instead, you must use simple logic and connect the dots. It's not hard at all and there are LOTS of dots!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture