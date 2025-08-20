One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Comments by Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

As I have reported multiple times since Trump has come back into office for his second term, his entire cabinet consists of those who supported his Operation Warp Speed COVID-19 military mass-vaccination program during his first term.

If someone did not previously support it, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who was a very vocal opposition voice against it, then they had to kiss Trump’s @$$ and change their tune by supporting it, which is exactly what Kennedy did during his confirmation hearings so he could become the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

In this investigative report by Max Jones at Unlimited Hangout, he does a deep dive into Susan Monarez, Kennedy and Trump’s choice to lead the CDC.

Jones writes that a look at the CDC director’s history and connections reveal that her government career is closely linked to the intersections of re-branded eugenics, the militarization of healthcare and the expansion of the bio-surveillance state.

Meet Trump’s CDC Director: Susan Monarez

by Max Jones

Unlimited Hangout

MAHA’s “Handpicked” Biosecurity Veteran

As the Trump administration has spent its first few months in The White House constructing the physical and digital infrastructure required for a pre-crime, technocratic police state, little attention has been paid to the ways in which the institutions ostensibly dedicated to “public health” are helping build out this digital control grid.

As Unlimited Hangout has been reporting for many years now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a prominent subgroup of the surveillance state has emerged at the intersection of Big Tech, Big Pharma and the military industrial complex — one that is laying the groundwork to implement the final frontier of mass surveillance: the bio-surveillance apparatus.

During his first term, Trump implemented the notorious Operation Warp Speed, the Pentagon-ran COVID-19 response plan which issued emergency deregulatory measures and massive funding for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, his second administration has successfully managed to become associated with COVID-era dissidence. This was primarily accomplished through Trump successfully securing the endorsements of figures who were skeptical of the official line on COVID-19, most prominently comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan and longtime environmental litigator and founder of Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Since taking office, however, the second Trump administration has consistently contradicted this unofficial commitment to the spirit of COVID-era dissent and public health institutional overhaul.

Just last week, the President touted Operation Warp Speed as one of the “most incredible things ever done in this country.”

The week before, he announced an initiative to enable the vast sharing of individuals’ health data across a myriad of “health systems and apps,” in partnership with Pentagon-contracting Big Tech companies.

More quietly, however, Trump nominated a seasoned official of the biosecurity apparatus named Susan Monarez to be the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Monarez, whose background is perfectly in line with this technocratic approach to healthcare that the administration has embarked on, was “handpicked” by Kennedy after the previous nominee, Dave Weldon, withdrew his nomination in March.

Monarez had been acting director of the CDC for several months and was confirmed at the end of July with little fanfare.

Susan Monarez is a biosecurity veteran who has a long history embedded in what could be described as a gray zone of public governance — one where national security merges with healthcare.

These connections and her life’s work suggest that Monarez is a useful tool, knowingly or not, of the biosecurity/surveillance apparatus, a group which has helped expand the sprawling American mass surveillance system under the auspices of wellness, mental health and innovation.

It is likely that her entry into the world of militarized science began at Stanford University when she was carrying out her work as a postdoctoral researcher. The Chair of her department notably boasted deep ties to some of the leading figures in the genetic science boom of the latter half of the 20th century — figures whose research was entangled with the eugenics movement of that era and the increasing securitization of science that occurred in the midst of the Cold War.

From Stanford, Monarez was catapulted into prestigious positions within the domestic parts of DHS, HHS, as well as the White House itself.

Notably, the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa emerged during Monarez’s tenure in the Executive Branch, and she played an important role in the government response.

That outbreak may have marked one of the first times that the US commissioned the pre-crime, mass surveillance company Palantir with conducting biosurveillance during a public health epidemic. It most certainly established a significant step towards the total transformation of the US public health system into a militarized extension of the surveillance state.

Monarez’s time working in agencies such as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the Homeland Security Advanced Research Projects Agency (HSARPA) made Monarez a perfect candidate for the position she maintained until she was most recently nominated to be the director of the CDC: the Deputy Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

From its conception, the HHS-housed ARPA-H was meant to serve as a “health” version of the Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

Monarez’s appointment to the CDC, however, indicates further melding of America’s public health institutions with the national security state.

While it has been more or less given that most heads of public health agencies in recent years must be supportive of technocratic biotechnology measures, Monarez has presided over significant initiatives and programs that have deepened the militarization of healthcare.

She has also been appointed to be the Director of the CDC within the context of the ever-increasing integration of the pre-crime company Palantir, which privatized much of the George Bush-era Total Information Awareness mass surveillance project –– including its “Bio-surveillance” component — into government.

Read the full article at Unlimited Hangout.

Under cover of the Epstein distraction, the most momentous coup over the US Constitution in US history is quietly taking place...

