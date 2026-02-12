One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Guest post by Kelleigh Nelson

America is swimming with sharks, and the water is filled with blood. There are two deadly species, Jihadists and Marxists––aka Liberals––and they always work together.

Not one of the Muslim Reps in Congress is a Republican. All are aligned with Stalinist Democrats (i.e., Communists). All were elected from areas where thousands of Islamists were planted by Barack Hussein Obama and Joseph Biden, the goal being to embrace globalism by compromising the America they hate.

When horrors like honor killings happen in America––like this one almost did when parents in Washington state tried to kill their 17-year-old daughter for refusing an arranged marriage––the Left is always silent.

In the middle of Dearborn, Michigan, an entire crowd shouted, “Death to America.” Rep. Rashida Tlaib represents these citizens but she refused to condemn the vile display.

Can the human spirit––can the American spirit––triumph over hatred and division, or is all lost?

The America I once knew and loved seems all but gone. It was soft and sweet, evil rarely showed its face, although it hid in dark alleys and behind closed doors. Our politicians remained cordial despite deep policy divides.

President Eisenhower had a cordial relationship with Speaker Sam Rayburn who showed support for Ike’s foreign policy offering Democratic backing for the 1960 Paris Summit with Khrushchev, emphasizing unity for peace. The two maintained an affable working relationship and when Rayburn passed in 1961, Eisenhower attended his Texas funeral. Mutual respect and unity for the national interest made them close friends albeit from opposite sides of the aisle. Rayburn was born in Roane County, Tennessee. His father had been a Confederate Cavalryman.

President Reagan had a deep friendship with Speaker Tip O’Neill. Although from opposite sides of the aisle, they met together each evening in the Oval Office to enjoy an Irish whiskey together. Reagan the Republican and O’Neill the Democrat could put aside their differences to find solutions. They had mutual respect for each other and basic human decency despite ideological differences.

When Reagan was shot, the first person to visit him in hospital was Tip O’Neill. He got down on his knees next to Reagan’s bed, held the President’s hands and said a prayer for him. Then he kissed Reagan on the forehead and said “God bless you.” The President said, “Thank you for coming Tip.” That was when human kindness and respect was operating in the hearts of men despite their political disagreements.

That was yesteryear. Today is different.

When Rob and Michelle Reiner were murdered by their own son, Nicholas Reiner, I received countless emails exclaiming that Rob and his wife were far Leftists. The last thing the couple saw before they left this world was their own son slaughtering them...the horror of that happening to anyone is beyond words, no matter their political beliefs. Mental illness can rob humanity, but sanctioning acts of violence for whatever reason, has permeated our culture. And it is growing exponentially. Today, Nancy Guthrie is missing and she too is a Leftist, but no one in these United States should take her political affiliations into account with the violence that has happened to her and her family.

We watched the media distort the pre-meditated first-degree murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione. Americans sided with Mangione when the real culprits sit in the U.S. Congress and are culpable for passing legislation that has exponentially increased medical costs.

Arizona Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes said during an interview that residents could fire upon ICE agents who are masked if they feel they are in danger due to the state’s laws on self-defense.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin recently released this statement, “Our ICE law enforcement is now facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them, while they risk their lives every single day to remove the worst of the worst illegal immigrants. From bounties placed on their heads, threats to their families, stalking, and doxxing online, our officers are experiencing an unprecedented level of violence and threats against them and their families.”

And the media rages because ICE officers wear masks to protect their identities and their families, but they said nothing when Antifa and BLM wore masks.

The continuous violent rhetoric from Leftist leaders and sanctuary city politicians is contributing to the surge in aggressive threats and assaults of our officers through their repeated vilification and demonization tactics.

They put targets on ICE and then blame ICE for defending themselves.

Thirty-three percent of today’s youth believe that violence is now acceptable to silence a speech.

Over 1,003 towns, cities and counties claim sanctuary for illegals and at the same time promote defunding the police, a recipe for disaster! All of the rhetoric provides assumed justification by groups of demonstrators initiating action against ICE agents who are arresting illegal immigrant criminals for deportation.

The Democrat leadership from the mayor of the smallest community all the way up to Chuckie Schumer have supported Biden’s open border and they know millions of violent criminals are now living in our communities. Those illegals vote, and they vote to fill their own pockets with taxpayer dollars. The free bird feeders have been out for too long. The world’s undesirables have flooded America.

The Democrat leadership chain from the mayor of the smallest community, through state senior officials, and on to Schumer in the Senate and Hakeem Jeffries in the House is not stupid or unaware. Their vitriol is planned and targeted and their followers listen.

Violence

The savagery of these protests didn’t just start with Rep. Maxine Waters when she told her followers, “Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

It started way back in 1788 when “violent partisans” wanted to open another convention. James Madison, the father of our Constitution, put a stop to that idea in a letter of response to Virginia politician G. I. Turberville who had written to Madison regarding a “mob majority of possible tyrants” who had caused Turberville to despair.

In 1825, the first communist arrived and started a socialist school in New Harmony, Indiana.

By 1848 hundreds of thousands were pouring into the country legally and many were communists.

It was there in the 1800s with the infiltration of failed European socialists who emigrated to America, many of whom fought in the Union Army under President Lincoln and General Grant.

We heard about communism in the 1950s with the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), active from 1938 to 1975. HUAC was the US House of Representatives committee designed to investigate alleged disloyalty, subversive organizations, and communist infiltration. While HUAC investigated subversion, Senator Joseph McCarthy began his own campaign in February 1950 by claiming he had a list of communists in the State Department, launching the era of McCarthyism. For his efforts, he was pilloried by his own party and violently and utterly destroyed.

Former communist Whitaker Chambers knew in 1938 that the U.S. State Department was loaded with communists. It wasn’t until August of 1948 that he testified to Congress and accused former State Department official Alger Hiss and several others of being members of a secret Communist cell in the 1930s. In Chambers’ book, Witness, he wrote that Bert Miller was really Ben Mandel, a fellow communist who was the research director of HUAC. Miller had been expelled from the Communist Party for being an “incurable right-wing deviationist.”

America didn’t notice the infiltrated evil that had long been brewing in our nation since her inception until the 1960s.

The Sixties

And to all those who fought in the Vietnam War from 1954 to 1975, to those who disappeared and who are still unaccounted for and to all those who died in S.E. Asia, we salute you! 1968 was the bloodiest year for Americans fighting in Vietnam. Of the 542,000 troops, there were 58,220 U.S. military fatal casualties. Two of those casualties were my high school beaus and their names reside on the wall in DC. The wounded numbered from 87,000 to 88,000.

As of February 6, 2026, there are 1,566 American personnel still missing or unaccounted for from the Vietnam War, according to the National League of POW/MIA Families. Most presumptively dead by the US government in an effort to forget and move on. A full accounting still remains elusive.

But that war was lost because it was fought in air-conditioned offices by bureaucrats and planners rather than being won by the men in the field or soldiers on the ground.

Where oh where was the U.S. government to help the Montagnards who were largely resettled in North Carolina starting in 1986 following persecution. They had fought side by side with our soldiers in the Southeast Asia fields of war. Ft. Bragg soldiers, including my husband’s uncle who was Special Forces, called for help for those Montagnard families, and we responded.

1968 was a year of turmoil in the states. The USS Pueblo was captured by the North Korean forces in January. President Lyndon Baines Johnson announced he would not run for re-election in March. Martin Luther King was assassinated in April. Senator Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in June. Riots and protests erupted across the country and at the Democrat National Convention in Chicago, Illinois. I lived through it and watched tanks with armed soldiers rolling down State and Division Streets in Chicago. At the heart of those protests was the issue of American involvement in Vietnam. The whole world seemed on fire. Communists and capitalists collided.

Between 1954 and 1975, the US would send a generation into the fray. That was my generation.

Communist Uprisings Ensued

Bill Ayers was a prominent leader in the late-1960s Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) and co-founder of the 1969 formed Weather Underground Organization (WUO), a militant, self-described communist group. Emerging from the anti-Vietnam War movement, the WUO used bombings and violent action to fight U.S. imperialism.

The communist love of chaos ensued.

They bombed public buildings, including police headquarters, the U.S. Capitol, and the Pentagon. The top leaders were Bill Ayers and his wife Bernadine Dohrn. Their aim was to bring down the federal government through urban guerrilla warfare. They were part of the “New Left” in 1969.

Most of the members of the WUO considered themselves communist revolutionaries, but others were impatient with the socialist Leftists and focused more on revolutionary tactics requiring the overthrow of ruling classes and dismantling of “colonial, neocolonial, and hegemonic structures” through international solidarity.

The Chicago Seven, initially a group of eight with Bobby Seale, caused riots at the Democrat Convention. The Battle of Michigan Avenue ensued when the so-called “peaceful protests” turned into chaotic riots ending in protesters being met by the Chicago Police Department and National Guard armed with equipment and tanks to maintain order.

Communist Bill Ayers ended up as a professor at University of Chicago and a friend and promoter of Barack Hussein Obama.

Antifa, BLM and Anti-Ice Protests

The Biden open border was supported by the Democrats as well as many of the Republicans. They know millions of potentially violent undesirables are now living in our communities. Taxpayers have spent billions supporting illegals. Cartels, terrorists and violent criminals put our national security in grave jeopardy.

The violent rhetoric and death threats in the anti-ICE demonstrations are all about creating a new revolution to carry on what started so long ago.

In the 1500s, Muslims first set foot in North America. Significant waves of voluntary Muslim immigration began in the late 19th century.

Today, both communists and Islamists are overwhelming the populace of our 1950’s “golden age” of optimism, strong community bonds, and economic prosperity following WWII, with suburban growth and safe neighborhoods for children. And they stick together.

College and university protests for Hamas and Palestinians are filled with the rhetoric of communists and Jihadists.

We’ve seen the destruction, the cities on fire, the ruination of small businesses and even deaths with Antifa and BLM riots in 2020. They continue today not only in our colleges and universities, but in the streets of America.

Hatred of Israel’s defense and protection of her people has risen to an all-time high.

The once “Never Again” of antisemitism has raised its ugly fangs and is striking in the heart of America.

The Democrat leadership is good at what they do. Unfortunately, what they do is so despicably un-American and dangerous.

It is a revolution, not just a “peaceful protest”. It is funded by billionaires who love communism, fascism and Islamism.

Power without empathy leads to ruin with unchecked authority devoid of understanding and compassion for others. Inevitably, this causes harm, corruption and downfall when leaders lose touch with humanity, erode trust and are self-centered. The downfall is imminent. Lord Acton’s “power tends to corrupt” is true. Individuals have become rude, reckless and unable to see others’ perspectives.

Daniel Penny was the exception in today’s society. He stopped Jordan Neely who had been arrested dozens of times – including most recently for vicious assaults on subway riders, court records show.

We need men with chests like Daniel Penny!

Demons of a Feather, Slither Together

Elaine Ellinger said, “The accommodation train will keep rolling — one prayer room, one halal cafeteria, one gender-segregated swimming hour at a time — until the destination is no longer recognizable as constitutional America.”

A proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America proclaimed: “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.” Collectivism is widely understood as a generic label for extreme left-wing political systems, i.e., communism.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s appointee for the Office to Protect Tenants, Cea Weaver, has faced significant scrutiny over past comments advocating for collective ownership and the seizure of private property.

Weaver previously worked as a campaign coordinator for the organization, Housing Justice For All, and was an advisor for Mamdani’s mayoral campaign.

America has her enemies and they have long been inside her gates.

Conclusion

I want the kindness, the caring, the courtesy and the love of our fellow man no matter the differences in faith, politics or ethnicity. I want the decency, the respect for others and neighbors caring for each other in times of trial and in times of joy. I want the love of humanity back in our hearts.

We’ve lost that loving feeling and it makes me weep.

Where are the wonderful acts of kindness we once knew?

I want my America back.

I don’t recognize her anymore.

