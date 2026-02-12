Exposing The Darkness

wilson
11h

no mention of jewish involvement and influence of course.

Factscinator
11h

🇺🇸🕴️ NOW HIRING: DEEP STATE OLIGARCH

Location: United States (formerly a Republic)

Salary: Unlimited — auto-funded via wealth transfers, inflation, bailouts, and foreign aid laundering

Start Date: Immediately — the Declaration is becoming inconvenient

🏛️ Position Overview

We are seeking a highly connected, morally flexible Deep State Oligarch to continue the long-term project of reversing the vision of the Founding Fathers and transforming a constitutional republic into a compliant, debt-managed empire—modeled lovingly on the British system they once rebelled against. This role is ideal for candidates who publicly praise Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness while quietly hollowing them out behind closed doors.

🧨 Key Responsibilities

📜 Systematically dismantle the principles of the Declaration of Independence while quoting it on national holidays

🏭 Accelerate deindustrialization and offshoring until Americans forget how to make anything

🏦 Strengthen central bank dominance over elected government (money must never serve the people)

💳 Explode national debt to ensure permanent dependence and zero democratic leverage

⚔️ Fund and sustain forever wars—victory optional, contracts mandatory

🎓 Groom presidents via non-democratic institutions (CFR, think tanks, foundations, fellowships, “leadership programs”)

🧾 Ensure anyone threatening sovereign control of money or real infrastructure financing is politically neutralized, discredited, silenced, or otherwise “handled”

🌍 Orchestrate regime changes abroad while insisting America is “not an empire”

💉 Mandate experimental Harma products while calling dissent “anti-science”

🚧 Open borders to suppress wages, fracture social cohesion, and dissolve national identity

🗣️ Publicly glorify free speech while ghostwriting censorship bills for senators

📺 Use corporate media to rebrand obedience as virtue and skepticism as extremism

🏛️ Replace consent of the governed with “expert consensus”

🧠 Required Experience

💼 Proven record of transferring public wealth into private hands

🏦 Deep ties to Wall Street, speculative finance, and debt-based economic models

🇬🇧 Familiarity with British imperial banking traditions and their American reimplementation

📰 Ability to turn propaganda into “news”

🕶️ Comfort operating entirely outside voter accountability

📉 Skilled at converting economic collapse into “necessary transition”

🔐 Talent for expanding surveillance while invoking safety, health, or democracy

🎭 Preferred Skills

👔 Smile warmly while undermining the Constitution

🪙 Funnel trillions upward without triggering pitchforks

🗳️ Run “democracy” without allowing meaningful choice

🧠 Fluent in WEF jargon, technocratic doublespeak, and managerial moralism

📜 Ability to say “We hold these truths…” while doing the opposite

🎁 What We Offer

🏝️ Offshore accounts and domestic immunity

📞 Direct access to the Fed, Pentagon, intelligence agencies, and legacy media

🏆 Prestigious awards for “defending democracy”

🎬 Favorable documentaries and biopics

🧊 Lifetime insulation from consequences

🚀 Front-row seat to the managed decline of a once-free nation

🕴️ Apply Today!

The Republic won’t dismantle itself.

Serfs need not apply. They’re already onboarded.

Brought to you by:

🏦 Wall Street — Rebranded Empire Management Since 1913 🪄✨

