Exposing The Darkness

Rosalee
16m

Lockdown in what way? The way Australia did in draconian measures to 'protect'

its citizens?

When little girl governor Brown demanded Oregonians stay home, I went out

DAILY

I had never felt the inclination before her demand, but that demand did it for me

I wore a mask to keep lunacy from shrieking "Are you not concerned for the

welfare of others?' blah blah blah

The insanity is even ongoing now with masks worn even in cars alone, on the streets, runners

wear them while only traffic nearby

I work out at a gym and recently a chick on an elliptical wearing a mask

The dummies are numerous around here

No matter what they drag out, I will refuse as I did in '20

I have followed the alternative protocol and will continue

While 4 friends are dead now, and several infected more than once by COVID I have

not had as much as a sniffle

The common denominator?

They were and are fully jabbed

Finally

I am one of the 'decrepit, useless to society' seniors who THEY targeted in the jab

Science is Political 2.0's avatar
Science is Political 2.0
25m

https://youtu.be/WAKXhztC7X4?si=drlfCoKKKbeRI5VW JONATHAN CAHN

I thought you were a Christian.

