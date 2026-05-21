Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1h

From my perspective, the threats to our health right now are Tedros and Bill Gates, wouldn’t you agree?

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Krissy's avatar
Krissy
1h

We all agree, but who’s going to ban it? The people behind that are making a lot of money and they also are genocidal.

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