John Beaudoin: They're Responsible for MURDER
"In early '21, there was enough data in VAERS to pull the [COVID] shots immediately..."
"In early '21, there was enough data in VAERS to pull the [COVID] shots immediately... You have this vigilance database, and everybody's ignoring it... And when you have that legal duty, and you don't do it, you're responsible for that. So they're responsible for murder."
Electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. describes for former medical coder and whistleblower Zowe Smith how there was enough reporting data in VAERS, the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, to pull the COVID injections in January 2021.
Beaudoin, who has done extensive research into death certificates in the U.S. in order to suss out causes of excess mortality in the country since 2020, notes that by ignoring the data in VAERS, those responsible for monitoring the system (namely the CDC, is my understanding), are "responsible for murder."
Zowe interviews John Beaudoin Sr, author of The Real CDC to get to the bottom of the excess deaths attributed to acute kidney failure AKI. John has obtained CDC death and vaccination records for multiple states and reveals his findings. Psst, it's more lying with statistics and we'll get into how the ICD-codes are part of the game.
In the autumn of 2020, an in-service was held at CDC, at which they detailed the side effects that would be expected for the injections. Dr Yeadon has said the designers knew every effect for everything included in the spike design. They knew. The deaths were by design.
