Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
8h

'And it turns out... they were lying about everything.'

I spent my first two decades in commie-land, in a satellite state of the Soviets. As the realization set in at 16 that they were lying about everything that actually set me free. It was a liberating experience that forced me to start figuring out this world on my own and by communicating only with other liberated individuals.

Reply
Share
Proberta's avatar
Proberta
8h

It is so heartbreaking to hear of all the sick and dying or damaged. Such grief for the families and all America.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture