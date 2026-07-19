Jimmy Dore: What Woke Me Up Was That I Got Vaccine Injured
"...they were lying about everything."
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Source: Wide Awake Media
"What woke me up was that I got vaccine injured."
Jimmy Dore recounts how suffering a Covid vaccine injury led him to question official Covid narratives and public health measures.
“I was like, well, if they’re lying about this, what else are they lying about?
And it turns out... they were lying about everything.”
The fourth episode of the Wide Awake Media podcast features stand-up comedian Jimmy Dore, delivering a blistering critique of the Covid-era narratives that demanded obedience over inquiry.
Dore recounts initially trusting official messaging before suffering a vaccine injury himself—an experience that forced him to question government, media, and pharmaceutical claims.
He discusses vaccine injuries, unexplained excess deaths, and the push toward digital ID systems, arguing that institutions escaped accountability while public trust in official narratives eroded beyond repair.
“Everything in the news was wrong. IT WAS ALL A LIE”
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'And it turns out... they were lying about everything.'
I spent my first two decades in commie-land, in a satellite state of the Soviets. As the realization set in at 16 that they were lying about everything that actually set me free. It was a liberating experience that forced me to start figuring out this world on my own and by communicating only with other liberated individuals.
It is so heartbreaking to hear of all the sick and dying or damaged. Such grief for the families and all America.