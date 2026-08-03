Jeffrey A Tucker: Deborah Birx Is Now Fronting for a FULL BIOMEDICAL SURVEILLANCE STATE
"Probably more evil than Fauci."
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Source: Sense Receptor
NEW: Vile scarf goblin Deb Birx says "flu model... didn't apply at all" to Covid and calls for "looking at viruses through the lens of diagnostic testing"
*Recall C19 was indistinguishable from flu per CDC and SARS2 was never isolated for the PCR “test”.
“We need to make testing more widely available to those who need it”
“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”
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Back when the COVID Crime was at its apex, I stated, "If we do not take 'them' out, they will surely return to finish the job to take 'us' out."
Well, we did not take them out and now we watch as these demons re-emerge from the shadows to complete the job - demons like Birx, Fauci, Gates, Trump ... on and on, there are too many to count.
What else were people expecting? That they would go away? That they would repent and start doing good deeds? That they would confess their crimes and seek to make restitution?
Is *THAT* what people were expecting, that these monsters would simply "go away" and stop their quest to harm and depopulate the 'plebs'?
Bwahahahahaha!!!!!!!!! Rest assured, they'll be back again and again until they finish the job!
And it's **ALL ON US**!!! Why? Because **WE** allowed them to do their thing, unmolested.
"More evil than Fauci", may be correct.