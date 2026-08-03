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Source: Sense Receptor

NEW: Vile scarf goblin Deb Birx says "flu model... didn't apply at all" to Covid and calls for "looking at viruses through the lens of diagnostic testing"

*Recall C19 was indistinguishable from flu per CDC and SARS2 was never isolated for the PCR “test”.

“We need to make testing more widely available to those who need it”

“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”

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