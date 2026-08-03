Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
3hEdited

Back when the COVID Crime was at its apex, I stated, "If we do not take 'them' out, they will surely return to finish the job to take 'us' out."

Well, we did not take them out and now we watch as these demons re-emerge from the shadows to complete the job - demons like Birx, Fauci, Gates, Trump ... on and on, there are too many to count.

What else were people expecting? That they would go away? That they would repent and start doing good deeds? That they would confess their crimes and seek to make restitution?

Is *THAT* what people were expecting, that these monsters would simply "go away" and stop their quest to harm and depopulate the 'plebs'?

Bwahahahahaha!!!!!!!!! Rest assured, they'll be back again and again until they finish the job!

And it's **ALL ON US**!!! Why? Because **WE** allowed them to do their thing, unmolested.

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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5h

"More evil than Fauci", may be correct.

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