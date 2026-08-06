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By Jason Christoff Aug 05, 2026

1. You don’t need large financial incentives for hospitals, doctors and pathologists (to falsely diagnose patients with COVID) if the pandemic and viral threat were real. If the pandemic was real, no one would need to be bribed financially to falsify any documents.

Why did all governments bribe health officials, doctors and hospital administrators to create a COVID narrative that would never exist without these payoffs?

Dr. Blaylock here talks of the bribes to hospitals for lying to the public and for also murdering their own patients... so that the hospital murders could be falsely classified as COVID. If we look at the graph below which tracks these financial incentives to murder and lie about the causes of death, we see a sharp drop off of “fake COVID everything“ when the bribes stopped.

2. You don’t need psychological nudge units in each country (like BIT - the Behavioral Insights Team in the UK) to psychological manipulate the public to believe the state narrative.......if the pandemic and viral threat were real. If the pandemic was real, it would be obvious to everyone, so no psychological manipulation or behavior modification would be required. You don’t need a mind control operation if everything is on the up and up. The RCMP in Canada also admitted openly that it was running mind control psychological operations on the public during COVID. How else do you think you manufacture consent for an unhealthy, unproven, ineffective and dangerous medical application? Yes FYI....NEWSFLASH.... your taxes aren’t for the roads. Your taxes are used daily against you, so you stay too weak, too brain damaged and too uninformed to ever challenge the perpetual theft of your assets, spirit, soul and work energy. You live on a human farm.

3. You don’t need to misuse the RT-PCR process (invented by American biochemist Dr. Kary Mullis) to generate false positives for infection, if the pandemic and viral threat were real. If the pandemic was real, the only test required would be “people arriving to the hospital already dead“ like in the movie Contagion. Statistics compiled by Denis Rancourt showed death rates and hospital usage went down dramatically UNTIL THE COVID INJECTIONS rolled out. Dr. Mark Trozzi in Canada filmed his own emergency ward in Ottawa Canada, which was completely empty, as we were being told that the hospitals were overloaded. Why lie to the public to this extent? What sort of real pandemic empties hospitals and causing less death? What sort of real pandemic forces public officials to collude with media, to constantly lie to the public?

4. You don’t have to censor dissenting medical, science and legal voices......if the pandemic and viral threat were real. If the pandemic was real, everyone would just stop listening to dissenting voices, because the boots on the ground real-world evidence would be overwhelming, which it wasn’t. You don’t need censorship in a pandemic to stop people questioning what the truth is. You just need a real pandemic and the government/media reports to match the real world evidence.......which we never had. Would there be any dissenting doctors in the first place, if the public were really in clear and present danger? If you click here, you can see Dr. Charles Hoffe (a Canadian medical doctor) explaining that he believed everything he was told by his medical board at the time. He then started to administer the COVID vaccine to his First Nation’s patients, on the West Coast of Canada. As these First Nation patients started to develop frequent and dangerous side effects, he reported those side effects through official channels, as his medical training and medical board certification required. He was then promptly attacked by the system and basically told to keep injecting, the hell with the patients. Does that sound like a system that wants to “protect“ the patients, the community and the First Nation’s people? Or does this sound like a historic trend of government sanctioned genocide, which is officially known as democide? So why was Dr. Hoffe attacked, censored and his license removed....for explaining that the media/government narrative wasn’t accurate and that the COVID shot was hurting patients? Remember one thing if you’re ever confused........the end result that a system produces, is the design of that system.

5. You don’t need to threaten job loss to force people to accept the state’s fear-based narrative, if the pandemic and viral threat were real. If people were dying in the streets, people would be begging for the medical solutions, but they weren’t because the pandemic existed on the TV screen and not in real life. Here in my speech at the Romanian Palace of the Parliament, I explain that in fact the pandemic only existed through mind control applications, delivered to the public through their corrupted media channels and though their equally corrupted government actors. I was able to speak to this in The Romanian Parliament, because Romania had one of the lowest vaccine uptakes in the world. The population there knows a con job when they see one and many government official were furious with the deception “of the controllers“. Only 20% of Romanians were said to have complied with the COVID psychological operation and injected the poison. The mind control was much stronger in Canada, the US, Australia, the UK etc......because those populations don’t know what it’s like to tangle with known Satanists and communists. Never trust the government ever, is what Romanians know very well. Other populations the world over are now re-learning this valuable lesson, which other countries have never forgotten.

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