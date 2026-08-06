Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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RobertJ's avatar
RobertJ
2d

The luciferian death cult ran a mass ritual sacrifice to harvest loosh and usher in the biometric panopticon. 6-foot distancing (6-6-6), the serpent fang "vaccine," hospital murders by design—alchemical transformation of humanity into patented synthetic biology. Same bloodlines as 1918. COVID-27 is already scripted; wait until the CBDCs require your biometric soul signature to eat.

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Lookatit's avatar
Lookatit
2d

Glad to see you are following Jason Christoff!

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