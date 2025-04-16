One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman April 16, 2025

A group of Japan’s leading oncology scientists has raised the alarm after uncovering evidence that Covid mRNA “vaccines” dramatically reduce the survival rate of cancer patients.

The findings were revealed by a research team led by Dr. Makoto Abue of the Miyagi Cancer Center in Natori, Japan.

Makoto’s team was made up of some of Japan’s most highly respected experts from the Miyagi Cancer Center Research Institute, including:

Mai Mochizuki, Divisions of Cancer Stem Cell

Rie Shibuya-Takahashi, Divisions of Cancer Stem Cell

Kensuke Ota, Department of Gastroenterology

Yuta Wakui, Department of Gastroenterology

Wataru Iwai, Department of Gastroenterology

Jun Kusaka, Department of Gastroenterology

Masashi Saito, Department of Gastroenterology

Shinichi Suzuki, Department of Gastroenterology

Ikuro Sato, Department of Pathology

Keiichi Tamai, Divisions of Cancer Stem Cell

The team conducted a major study to investigate surges in rapidly spreading and highly aggressive cancers among people who received Covid mRNA vaccines.

Some of America’s top oncologists have dubbed this phenomenon “turbo cancer.”

The study found that the prognosis in cancer patients worsened after each dose of the “vaccine.”

Notably, they found dramatically worsened prognoses in patients with pancreatic cancer (PC).

The results of the study were published in the journal PrePrints.

The study assessed clinical outcomes and immune markers in 272 patients diagnosed between 2018 and 2023.

The investigators report that patients who received three or more doses of mRNA vaccines exhibited significantly shorter overall survival.

Disturbingly, the researchers found that the average survival period halved among those who received Covid “vaccines.”

The average survival period following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis plummeted to 10.3 months among vaccinated patients compared to 20.8 months for unvaccinated.

The finding confirms that “vaccinated” patients’ survival time was reduced by over 50%.

The researchers also note that pancreatic cancer survival outcomes deteriorated significantly after 2021, coinciding with the Covid “booster” rollout.

Among the “vaccinated,” the study found elevated serum IgG4 levels and increased infiltration of Foxp3-positive regulatory T cells (Tregs) in tumor tissue.

The researchers explain that this immunological profile is suggestive of suppressed anti-tumor immunity.

The investigators conducted a retrospective analysis of 272 patients with pancreatic cancer (Cohort A).

A subset of 96 patients underwent serum IgG4 testing and Foxp3 immunohistochemistry.

A second cohort of 79 patients (Cohort B) was used to assess spike-specific IgG subclass responses.

Multivariate Cox regression confirmed that ≥3 vaccinations were an independent negative prognostic factor (HR 4.08, p < 0.001), alongside known variables such as advanced tumor stage and lack of surgery.

Elevated IgG4 levels were significantly associated with both vaccination frequency and poor outcomes and correlated with spike-specific IgG4 levels (R² = 0.38).

The study also observed increased Treg infiltration (Foxp3+ cells) in tumors from highly vaccinated or high-IgG4 patients.

This finding reinforces a mechanistic link between immune modulation and cancer progression.

The study raises major concerns regarding Covid mRNA vaccination and immune tolerance in cancer patients.

The researchers are now calling for expanded research into the long-term immunomodulatory effects of mRNA vaccines in cancer patients.

Renowned McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher weighed in on the findings of the study.

He analyzed the findings showing the significant survival gap between vaccine dose groups, the IgG4 and Treg findings, and the use of multivariate and propensity score-matched models.

Hulscher warns that the study confirmed “300% increased death risk” for Covid-vaccinated cancer patients.

This is a provocative and technically sophisticated study that raises biologically plausible concerns.

The study comes after a recent admission from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Covid “vaccines.”

As Slay News reported, the FDA made the explosive admission that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with contaminants that triggered a global surge in cancers.

The federal agency made the admission after an FDA study confirmed that Pfizer’s Covid mRNA “vaccine” contains dangerous levels of excess DNA contamination.

Leading scientists have been warning for some time that surges in deadly cancers among the Covid-vaccinated were caused by DNA fragments in the mRNA injections.

Those warnings have now been confirmed in a bombshell study conducted in the FDA’s own laboratory.

Tests conducted at the FDA’s White Oak Campus in Maryland found shocking levels of DNA contamination in the “vaccines.”

The residual DNA levels exceeded regulatory safety limits by up to 470 times.

Meanwhile, Japan has just issued a chilling red alert to nations around the world after scientists confirmed that excess deaths are exploding among the Covid-vaccinated population long after the mass vaccination campaign.

Since Covid mRNA “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021, global excess mortality rates have soared to unprecedented levels.

However, these deaths are not related to COVID-19.

Rates for all-cause mortality – heart failure, cancer, strokes, sudden infant deaths (SIDs) – have skyrocketed.

A new peer-reviewed study has just sent shockwaves through the scientific community after it confirmed that excess deaths are still soaring long after the pandemic ended.

Source: slaynews.com

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.

Share

Related articles: