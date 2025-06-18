One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman June 18, 2025

A group of top Japanese lawmakers, medical experts, and investigators has just published an explosive government database covering millions of Covid-vaccinated citizens, and the results are devastating.

The data covers a staggering 18 million citizens, including “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” people.

After reviewing the data, one of Japan’s most highly respected professors issued a chilling warning:

“The more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die.”

Alarmingly, the data shows that deaths surge within three to four months of a person receiving an injection.

In the unvaccinated group of citizens, there were no unusual death spikes.

The bombshell data was released to the public by the group on June 15th.

In a post on X, Journalist Masako Ganaha, who is part of the group behind the data release, said:

“If the government won’t do it, then the people should investigate the mass deaths of Japanese people!

“Database of 18 million vaccinated people revealed for the first time!”

The video featured Member of the House of Representatives Kazuhiro Haraguchi, Dr. Yasufumi Murakami, and the Information Disclosure Request Team.

Dr. Murakami is a world-renowned professor at the Tokyo University of Science.

At the prestigious college, Murakami serves as vice director at the Research Center for RNA Science.

He holds a Doctor of Pharmaceutical Science from the University of Tokyo and has authored over 100 scientific publications.

Dr. Murakami presented data showing a damning correlation between Covid “vaccine” doses and an increase in deaths occurring within months after vaccination.

According to Dr. Murakami, there was no significant spike in deaths among unvaccinated individuals.

However, among vaccinated individuals, a peak in deaths appeared, particularly between 90 and 120 days after receiving a vaccine dose.

“A significant peak forms at three or four months,” Dr. Murakami said.

“It’s probably due to the vaccine’s influence, with adverse reactions occurring leading to death.”

A Clip from the video was translated to with English subtitles by pharmaceutical industry insider Aussie17.

Dr. Murakami’s conclusion was blunt: “…the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period…”

WATCH:

The first graph compares death rates between “vaccinated” and “unvaccinated” groups:

A chart presented during his remarks was titled “Number of days from final vaccination to death and number of deaths.”

The chart showed that, as the number of vaccine doses increased, the timing of the death spike appeared sooner.

Each line on the chart represented individuals grouped by the number of doses they had received before death.

For example, those included in the “third dose” curve had received three doses and died before receiving a fourth.

The most dramatic spike appeared in the group that had received three doses.

A noticeable death surge occurs around 90 to 120 days post-vaccination.

“We found that as the number of doses increases, the peak of deaths appears faster,” Dr. Murakami said.

“Meaning the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period.

“So, the risk increases with more doses.

“If the vaccine had no toxicity or didn’t induce death, there wouldn’t be a peak.

“That’s the point,” he added.

Dr. Murakami described the pattern as a “key discovery,” stating that the data suggest the effects of the vaccine are cumulative.

“The more doses, the more the peak shifts, indicating that the toxicity accumulates.

“The toxicity overlaps, and the more doses you receive, the faster people die.”

The findings are part of Japan’s ongoing investigations into “vaccine” safety, particularly concerning long-term effects following multiple doses.

Source: slaynews.com

