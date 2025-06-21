One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Frank Bergman June 21, 2025

Experts are sounding the alarm about a newly surfaced 2024 biodefense report outlining a chilling bioterrorism plot against the United States.

The report details a “fictional” bioterror attack scenario scheduled for July 4th, 2025.

It is raising eyebrows among national security watchers, with some experts warning the line between simulation and reality is growing disturbingly thin.

Investigative journalist Jon Fleetwood has uncovered Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) documents that suggest the federal government may be preparing for more than just hypothetical threats.

During a new interview with Maria Zeee this week, Fleetwood joined the chorus of other leading experts to warn of a troubling pattern: government pandemic simulations that often precede real-world crises.

At the heart of his findings is DARPA’s recent Request for Information (RFI) seeking tools to simulate man-made or natural outbreaks, and technologies to monitor those events in real time.

Among the most controversial proposals is the deployment of biosensors that could blanket entire cities, tracking infections, mobility, and even genomic data of individuals.

“This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s in DARPA’s own documents,” Fleetwood said.

“They’re calling it ‘biosensor density deployment’—and it’s about controlling populations during future outbreaks, not just responding to them.”

DARPA’s track record has already come under scrutiny.

In 2012, the agency partnered with Moderna to explore mRNA “vaccine” technology.

Four years later, Moderna filed a patent for a spike protein sequence, one that scientists would later find identical to a portion of the COVID-19 virus.

“There’s a 1 in 3 trillion chance that was a coincidence,” Fleetwood claimed, citing peer-reviewed analysis and patent filings.

The upcoming 2025 scenario laid out in the biodefense simulation includes nationwide distribution of needle-free “vaccines” in the aftermath of a hypothetical aerosolized bioterror attack.

According to official materials, these “vaccines” are not traditional; they’re designed to interact with hydrogel-based technologies, capable of monitoring internal biological processes.

Critics of the plan argue the real concern is not the fictional pathogen, but the government’s very real blueprint for population surveillance and control during health crises.

“This isn’t about preparedness,” Fleetwood warned.

“It’s about technocratic overreach, where your health, location, and even DNA are used as data points.”

The U.S. government insists the simulations are standard biodefense exercises designed to keep the country safe.

But critics argue the public deserves far more transparency when it comes to taxpayer-funded plans that involve mass data collection, experimental biotech, and widespread surveillance infrastructure.

As the July 4th, 2025 scenario draws closer, national security analysts and privacy advocates alike are keeping a close eye on how simulations may influence real-world policy, and whether the past is prologue.

Fleetwood didn’t stop with what’s coming as he reminded viewers of what’s already happened.

“This wouldn’t be the first time the U.S. government experimented on its own people,” he warned.

From Operation LAC to Operation Sea Spray, Fleetwood detailed how U.S. officials previously released live pathogens over major American cities without public consent to study transmission.

These Cold War-era experiments resulted in illnesses and deaths, yet the truth was quietly buried under national security pretexts.

Now, decades later, the same dangerous thinking appears to be resurfacing.

DARPA-funded scientists are openly publishing proposals for human aerosol infection models to study influenza transmission.

These aren’t conspiracy theories from fringe corners of the internet, they’re peer-reviewed studies hiding in plain sight.

“The framework is already in place to spray populations again,” Fleetwood said.

“Only this time, the virus might not be a flu—it could be something like bird flu.”

The playbook, he warned, is hauntingly familiar.

Fleetwood also pulled the curtain back on BIO 2025, a low-profile but high-impact biotech summit bringing together the pharmaceutical elite and key government players.

Behind closed doors were representatives from Pfizer, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline, Bill Gates–funded organizations, and artificial intelligence firms focused on vaccine development.

“Think Bilderberg,” Fleetwood said. “Only with syringes.”

What shocked him most was the appearance of President Donald Trump’s FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary, not just attending, but reportedly headlining the summit.

Fleetwood expressed deep concern that trusted voices are being co-opted by biotech agendas that quietly advance population control.

He reminded viewers of Bill Gates’ own words:

“If we do a good enough job with vaccines, healthcare, and reproductive health, we could lower the world’s population by 10 to 15%.”

To Fleetwood, that wasn’t a metaphor; it was a mission statement.

“Take them at their word,” he urged.

And the most harrowing claim of all?

According to Fleetwood’s analysis of VAERS data and other underreported sources, the Covid mRNA “vaccines” may have caused more deaths than the virus itself.

“Over a million Americans died from Covid,” he said.

“But vaccine-linked deaths could exceed 4 million.

“That’s over 5 million dead due to the fallout of gain-of-function research, and the very same system responsible for it is still in place.”

Both political parties have claimed that gain-of-function research is banned.

But Fleetwood said that’s smoke and mirrors.

“In reality, the research continues—just more quietly, more cleverly.

“It’s being rebranded, not eliminated.”

Fleetwood concluded with a stark warning: the same playbook that led to COVID-19 is being run again, only this time the stakes could be even higher.

“If Americans don’t wake up now, we’re going to see history repeat itself,” he warned.

“But the consequences this time… could be irreversible.”

"Imagine a second Trump Lockdown only this time in response to a bio-terror attack?"

