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Source: Valerie Anne Smith

While the elites unleash their lab-created tick apocalypse, spreading Lyme disease and Alpha-gal syndrome, Nature is fighting back HARD.

These “bioengineered” ticks are invading yards, pets, and families at record rates — but they FREAK OUT and RUN from certain essential oils.

Ticks HATE these oils. No DEET toxins needed. Arm yourself, your kids, your pets, and your property with Mother Nature’s shield.

Oils that ticks HATE (and why):

• **Tea Tree Oil** — Ticks literally panic and flee on contact. It disrupts their senses and they refuse to cross it.

• **Neem Oil** — A total tick repellent powerhouse; they avoid it like poison and it wrecks their feeding.

• **Oregano Oil** — High in carvacrol that kills tick-borne bacteria on contact while making them turn tail fast.

• **Black Seed Oil** — The little bloodsuckers bolt away; proven in real-world tests to create an invisible barrier.

• **Cedarwood Oil** — Toxic to ticks and larvae; they retreat or drop off instantly.

• **Clove Bud Oil** — One of the strongest — repels up to 83% of ticks at low concentrations in lab studies.

• **Thyme Oil (red or creeping)** — Ticks hate the scent; 68–82% repellency, even better when mixed with others.

• **Lemon Eucalyptus Oil** — Repels blacklegged and dog ticks for hours on clothes or skin.

**How to use:** Mix a few drops (diluted safely in carrier oil or water + witch hazel) and spray on socks, pants, yard perimeter, pets’ bedding, and skin. Reapply often. Diffuse or wipe baseboards indoors.

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