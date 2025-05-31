One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“ Conspiracy theories come through every day in 2021.

If you don’t believe it, wake the f...k uip!

So what the hell is this for? ... Who are all these camps for?…

Why are there electric fences and barbed wire?…

It’s a freaking prison.

Share this video.

This is in British Columbia just west of Vanderhoof.“

Source

Share

Related articles: