Interesting Video from 2021: FEMA CAMPS Spotted in BC, Canada
“ Conspiracy theories come through every day in 2021. If you don’t believe it wake the f...k uip!"
“ Conspiracy theories come through every day in 2021.
If you don’t believe it, wake the f...k uip!
So what the hell is this for? ... Who are all these camps for?…
Why are there electric fences and barbed wire?…
It’s a freaking prison.
This is in British Columbia just west of Vanderhoof.“
DON'T BELIEVE IN THE GLOBALIST DEPOPULATION AGENDA? THEN HAVE THE COURAGE TO READ THIS ARTICLE!
The Deagel Report Is Coming Closer to Reality As the Planned Destruction of the United States Is Right on Schedule
Hate to burst your bubble however I investigated these alleged "FEMA" camps after a Brit friend sent the video to me.
A cursory (and quick) investigation proved these were Suncorp worker living quarters (called "camps " as well) near Vanderhoof (or thereabouts.) An oil company project to build pipelines from Alberta (Fort Mac, aka the oil sands) to the BC coast. This video was shot during "Covid". (A friend's husband worked on this project.).
These Suncorp people work 3 weeks on 1 week off, or 20 days on 10 days off. It was quite the shit-show during "the lockdowns" for my friend's husband to get in and out and back into "camp". As per "signage"...
I can't believe that dang video exists to this day, over 4 years later.
My Brit friend linked me to it back then. He found it on a "Telegram' channel and knows I live in BC and am a decent researcher so out of nowhere (and after years of silence, he's a die-hard flat earther...) he contacted me and requested I do a little dive...
Some conspiracy theorists just can't
handle the truth, of THIS particular matter...
Bottom line: it was conspiracy bullshit.
(I see you found it too... 😂)
I live very close to where this "concentration camp" is( just outside of Fraser Lake, BC) and I drove by this horrid looking place a number of times during the scamdemic w/these terrifying rumours floating in my head. It has since been disassembled...my continued prayer is that it was just a work camp.