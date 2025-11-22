INSIDIOUS: Even if You Didn’t Get the COVID Shot, You COULD Be Producing the Spike Protein.
"Prior to the current Administration they were looking at self amplifying vaccines for Avian Influenza..."
“We’re finding individuals that never received the vaccine that are still producing spike protein and we’re finding the messenger RNA in those individuals as well.”
We were called conspiracy theorists when claiming that the COVID-19 vaccines shed, but numerous studies have proven that to be true.
DR SABINE STEBEL SUBSTACK
Microclots in unvaccinated
Unfortunately, Holger and I are also affected
.
Microclots in Ungeimpften
Holger und ich sind leider auch betroffen
Archived 👇
.
🟪TRANSLATED 👇
This is a nightmare scenario!!!! God help us all!