Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Gary Haig's avatar
Gary Haig
just now

Wouldn’t TDS qualify? After all, it’s a progressive disease that roils human hearts with hatred and foments violence.

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
22m

What if you voted for the Epstein regime, does that quality? Oh, I forgot, it's Canada. They don't have a POTUS.

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