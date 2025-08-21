One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 20, 2025

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is demanding that Covid mRNA shots be administered to all infants as young as six months old, even against the wishes of parents.

Many are warning that the move puts corporate interests over children’s health.

The group, which is heavily funded by mRNA “vaccine” manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, issued the call in updated recommendations published on Tuesday.

The organization is urging that all children in America aged 6–23 months be vaccinated, regardless of prior infection, natural immunity, or family objections.

The AAP said its guidance stems from concern for children “at high risk for severe COVID-19.”

However, this blanket recommendation has alarmed watchdogs who point out that children are the least affected by the virus, and that mRNA shots do not stop infection or transmission.

The guidance comes months after Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ordered the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to remove Covid shots from the recommended schedule for healthy children and pregnant women.

Kennedy cited a lack of evidence that healthy kids benefit from Covid “vaccination.”

The CDC now only suggests doses for children with weakened immune systems, leaving vaccination for others up to “clinical judgment” and “personal preference.”

“There’s no evidence healthy kids need it today, and most countries have stopped recommending it for children,” said FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary when the CDC schedule was changed.

Nations like the UK and Australia no longer recommend the shots for most children at all.

Still, the AAP has pressed ahead with its universal push.

“The AAP will continue to provide recommendations for immunizations that are rooted in science and are in the best interest of the health of infants, children, and adolescents,” said AAP President Dr. Susan Kressly.

Yet the group’s own data highlights glaring gaps.

One of its cited studies looked at a statistical drop in the bucket of just 2,490 hospitalized children to justify its sweeping call for infant “vaccination.”

Even within that sample, most young children hospitalized for COVID-19 had no underlying health conditions, raising questions about whether hospitalization itself was being over-attributed to the virus.

The AAP’s position has also drawn scrutiny over conflicts of interest.

A spokesman for Health and Human Services (HHS) told The Epoch Times that because the group receives funding from mRNA “vaccine” makers, it should “strengthen its conflict-of-interest safeguards.”

He warned that the AAP is “putting commercial interests ahead of public health and politics above America’s children.”

The pressure campaign also has an insurance angle.

After the CDC narrowed its guidance, groups like the AAP began lobbying insurers to keep covering the shots, even for children who no longer fall under federal recommendations.

Kressly said Tuesday that the organization is “urging insurers to cover the vaccines” in its schedule.

The push is not limited to COVID-19 shots.

The AAP is also at odds with federal officials on flu vaccines.

The CDC recently recommended phasing out flu shots that contain thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative linked to neurological problems in children, following research and a strong recommendation from Kennedy’s team.

The AAP opposed the move, declaring it supports “any licensed influenza vaccine product” and that doses should not be delayed to secure a thimerosal-free version.

With a membership of roughly 67,000 pediatricians and its close financial ties to pharmaceutical giants, the AAP wields enormous influence.

However, critics argue its latest recommendations are another example of medical authorities putting industry and politics ahead of evidence.

For parents, the clash between federal policy and pediatric lobbying leaves the future of childhood vaccination caught in a storm of corporate money, government overreach, and the fight for medical freedom.

Share

Related articles: