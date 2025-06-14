One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Sense Receptor

Trump has declared more states of emergency than any president in history (21 total between both terms.)

These emergency declarations preclude our constitutional rights, states' rights, and judicial review.

This clip of Debbie Lerman, a 2023 Brownstone Fellow and retired science writer, is taken from a Flashlights podcast posted to Rumble on June 13, 2025.

Partial transcription of clip

"The one thing that we do know is that after 9/11, we started living in a situation that became increasingly, what I would call extra-constitutional. So just like the Deep State operates in an extra-constitutional legal space, what they did was they kind of transitioned the whole society into an extra-constitutional legal space.

"And what that means is that when you're in a state of emergency, which now we're in, like, 47 of them, and by the way, Trump has declared more states of emergency than any president in the history of the country. When you're in a state of emergency, that precludes, judicial review, and it precludes states rights, and it precludes individual rights and freedoms and constitutional rights. And so the more states of emergency that we're in, the less rights we have and the less legal recourse we have to protect our own individual rights and our state's rights and stuff like that.

"And so starting with 9/11, they really. The shift started happening with COVID the shift just massively shifted into a completely, non, no, non. The Constitution didn't really apply at all. And I think they're really trying to continue that as much as possible, with all of Trump's declarations of emergencies and also with some interesting things that they tried to pass in the budget, recently."

Full Video

