Remdesivir is modern-day medical euthanasia.

Doctors are following orders they know will kill.

Remdesivir is destroying organs, and they do it anyway.

This is what blind obedience looked like in 1940s. It looks the same today.

Source: Sense Receptor

INSANE! Doctors/nurses know they're killing patients w/ remdesivir

"The doctor said...Give her the 2nd round of remdesivir...And the nurse said, "Doctor, she has four young children. And the doctor said, 'Oh, okay...no more remdesivir.'"

"They knew they were killing people."

Electrical engineer and independent investigator John Beaudoin, Sr. describes for CDM host L Todd Wood how somebody came up to him after a speech he gave in Massachusetts and told him a story about their loved one nearly being killed by a doctor and nurse while they were in the hospital.

This person told Beaudoin that her sister was in the hospital and "the doctor came in to talk to the nurse, and the doctor said, 'Yeah, give her the second round of remdesivir. And the nurse said, 'Doctor, she has four young children. And the doctor said, 'Oh, okay, never mind. No more remdesivir.'"

"So that shows that both the nurse and the doctor knew that they were killing people," Beaudoin says. "But because she had four kids, we're not going to kill her. But if she didn't have the kids, give her the drugs." The investigator adds, "Anyway, this is what we're left with in terms of personalities and behaviors and ethos of the staff at hospitals."

Full Video

