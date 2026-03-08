One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the panel that helps shape U.S. vaccine policy, is inviting public comments ahead of its next meeting in Atlanta on March 18–19.

The committee is specifically encouraging testimony from people who say they or their loved ones were injured by a COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the public can submit written comments for the official record or request time to provide oral testimony.

The deadline to submit comments or request to speak is March 12.

By Children’s Health Defense Team

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will hold its next meeting on March 18 and 19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

ACIP is inviting comments from the public. Specifically, the panel wants to hear from people who were injured by a COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have a story of vaccine injury, either your own or that of a loved one, now is the time to share it with ACIP.

The committee is requesting written comments on Docket No. CDC-2026-0199 by March 12 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Click here to submit a written comment.

If you’d like to provide oral comments, you must submit your request to speak no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 12. Click here to request to provide an oral comment.

This is a unique time in the history of the vaccine safety debate. Your voice matters.

Let’s let ACIP know we’re watching, listening, and we welcome the opportunity to weigh in on these crucial discussions!

