INJURED BY A COVID VACCINE? The CDC Wants to Hear From You Before Its Next Meeting
People reporting vaccine injuries can submit written or oral testimony.
The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the panel that helps shape U.S. vaccine policy, is inviting public comments ahead of its next meeting in Atlanta on March 18–19.
The committee is specifically encouraging testimony from people who say they or their loved ones were injured by a COVID-19 vaccine.
Members of the public can submit written comments for the official record or request time to provide oral testimony.
The deadline to submit comments or request to speak is March 12.
Below is the full article explaining how to participate and submit testimony.
By Children’s Health Defense Team
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will hold its next meeting on March 18 and 19 at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.
ACIP is inviting comments from the public. Specifically, the panel wants to hear from people who were injured by a COVID-19 vaccine.
If you have a story of vaccine injury, either your own or that of a loved one, now is the time to share it with ACIP.
The committee is requesting written comments on Docket No. CDC-2026-0199 by March 12 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal. Click here to submit a written comment.
If you’d like to provide oral comments, you must submit your request to speak no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 12. Click here to request to provide an oral comment.
This is a unique time in the history of the vaccine safety debate. Your voice matters.
Let’s let ACIP know we’re watching, listening, and we welcome the opportunity to weigh in on these crucial discussions!
PERSONALLY BEYOND A SHADOW OF A DOUBT I BELIEVE THAT ANYTHING THE CDC WANTS TO KNOW FROM LIVING AND SICK COVID VAXXED IS HOW TO USE THEM FOR FURTHER CULLING AND EXPERIMENTATION. TO ME THE ENTIRE US HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IS NOW PART OF A GLOBAL SATANIC BEAST SYSTEM DEATH OF GOD'S CREATION PRINCIPALITY
Everyone, PLEASE submit your comment by March 12th!!
These diabolical mRNA transfection bioweapons MUST be recalled and the inherently dangerous and deadly mRNA transfection platform MUST be banned.
Here's the written comment that I submitted:
ACIP Secretariat, ACIP Meeting, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Docket No. CDC-2026-0199.
The COVID modified mRNA-LNP genetic shots must be recalled.
The mRNA transfection platform itself is irreparably flawed & inherently dangerous and the platform itself IS the primary problem.
The mechanism of action (using mRNA instructions to turn one’s own cells into foreign non-self “spike protein factories”) IS the primary mechanism of harm. This triggers an immune system attack response, starting with the Killer T-Lymphocyte cells which will target & destroy one's formerly healthy cells, ANYWHERE in the body, that are now expressing non-self proteins...starting a cascade of damage at the deepest biological/cellular level.
Due to the systemic biodistribution properties of the (toxic & inflammatory) lipid nanoparticles, the encased (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain & placental barriers. The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign non-self protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage, stillbirth, or birth defects; if in the endothelial cells that line your blood vessels, possible vascular &/or microvascular injuries like clots/microclots or the long white fibrous clots, leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 & increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, dysregulation of toll-like receptors and reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers). And more…
Pathology reports, including from autopsies, have revealed & confirmed the Killer T Lymphocyte infiltration & destruction of cells, oftentimes in vital organs.
These modified mRNA-LNP genetic transfection shots never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells & instructs those cells to produce non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues. This makes EVERY mRNA-based transfection product harmful by design.
This immune response to one's own cells being instructed to express non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) triggers autoimmune responses, & then T-cell exhaustion & immune system dysfunction, regardless of whether or not the foreign protein is toxic itself.
The immune dysfunction & collapse that has manifested in an unprecedented number of people worldwide, accompanied by surges in autoimmune conditions, chronic infections, cancers, & cardiometabolic disease is unfortunately very real, no matter how much some want to deny what is happening.
This is not speculation. This is measurable — in lymphocyte counts, antibody profiles, T-cell exhaustion markers, & verified clinical outcomes, including deaths.
AND shedding from the mRNA transfection shots IS an extremely serious concern, with some people being affected more than others.
The COVID mRNA transfection shots must be recalled.