Source: Dr Dave Cartland BMedSc MBChB Ex-MRCGP

This is a very important video by Craig Paardekooper, to be kept for posterity.

This proves that this was a VERY DELIBERATE AND ORCHESTRATED ATTACK

Varying degrees of toxicity from batch to batch.

A very precise pattern emerges along the timeline mixed with periods of placebo or less toxic batches to make it appear random.

This is anything but random.

howbadismybatch.com

Dr. Michael Yeadon: there can only be strategic intent here, not mishap or even coincidence

