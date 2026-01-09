IMPORTANT VIDEO OF THE DELIBERATE DEPLOYMENT TOXIC VACCINE BATCHES
This proves that this was a VERY DELIBERATE AND ORCHESTRATED ATTACK
Source: Dr Dave Cartland BMedSc MBChB Ex-MRCGP
This is a very important video by Craig Paardekooper, to be kept for posterity.
Varying degrees of toxicity from batch to batch.
A very precise pattern emerges along the timeline mixed with periods of placebo or less toxic batches to make it appear random.
This is anything but random.
Dr. Michael Yeadon: there can only be strategic intent here, not mishap or even coincidence
This is important information. Michael Yeadon needs a video editor to edit in the PDFs or JPGs instead of a video shot of a presentation, so that we can actually read them. Thank you!
Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.