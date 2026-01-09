Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Netra Halperin's avatar
Netra Halperin
6m

This is important information. Michael Yeadon needs a video editor to edit in the PDFs or JPGs instead of a video shot of a presentation, so that we can actually read them. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
1m

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture