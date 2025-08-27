Dear Subscribers,

As some of you might already know, I’m the primary caregiver for my elderly mom:

Last week she was taken to the hospital with severe back pain.

Thanks God, it wasn’t life-threatening, but the pain has left her needing much more care than usual.

Between hospital visits and helping her at home, I’ve been running on about three hours of sleep a night.

The good news is that she is slowly improving, and I’m hopeful she’ll be in a better place within the next few days.

Because of this, the End Times Headline News roundup will only go out one more time this week. The single newsletters will continue as usual — only the roundup schedule is being affected.

And as the saying goes, when it rains, it pours — I also have a dental surgery scheduled for September 4th.

That will likely mean a short pause of two to three days in posting while I recover. I’ll send out a quick reminder note the day before.

Thank you so much for your patience, understanding, and support during this time.

This community means a lot to me, and I’m truly grateful to have you here.❤️

God bless,

LoJM

P.S. Prayers, good wishes, and kind thoughts for my mom’s recovery (and for smooth sailing with my surgery) are always deeply appreciated. ❤️ 🙏

