IMPORTANT REMINDER: Pfizer Whistleblower Fired Hours After Reporting “Nightmare” COVID Vaccine Trial
Regional director reported mislabeled samples, unblinded participants, and ignored safety concerns, then was terminated the same day.
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In an interview with British Medical Journal, Pfizer clinical trial whistleblower Brook Jackson described mislabeled specimens, unblinded participants, and ignored safety concerns at Ventavia Research Group.
After reporting the issues to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, she says she was fired within six hours.
Source: Sense Receptor
With Pfizer’s deadly Covid “vaccines” in the news, here’s a critical reminder: A regional director overseeing multiple sites for Pfizer’s “clinical trial” BLEW THE WHISTLE and said the “sloppy” trial was a “nightmare.”
Only hours after she warned the FDA, she was fired.
“From the very beginning, I noticed irregularities, things that were questionable. I would bring up the concerns to my managers, and it was always, we’re understaffed. We’re really trying hard to, you know, make this work,” Pfizer Whistleblower Brook Jackson says in this clip from a British Medical Journal interview.
“There were several emails about mislabeled specimens, blood specimens, and... nasal swabs. There were specimens that were labeled with another participant’s information.”
“It was also discovered that Ventavia was unblinding participants in the study based on a directive from our COO, which was to print out the randomization scheme and put that drug assignment in everybody’s chart.”
“Per Pfizer’s protocol, we [Ventavia Research Group, a Texas-based company hired to run Pfizer’s ‘clinical trial’] should have immediately stopped enrolling, but they never told Pfizer. Instead, they wanted us to go through each of the charts and actually take out the randomization scheme that was printed. So, [considering] that, coupled with everything else, I made the recommendation for Ventavia to stop enrolling clinical trial participants in the study until we were able to let Pfizer know.”
“I decided that that next morning I was going to report my company to the FDA. And so I did that about 9 o’ clock in the morning on the 25th of September. And about six hours later, I got a call from Ventavia and was fired on the spot...”
Partial transcription of clip
From the very beginning, I noticed irregularities, things that were questionable. I would bring up the concerns to my managers, and it was always, we’re understaffed. We’re really trying hard to, you know, make this work.
“You know, at one point when I was going through emails, there were emails from ICON begging Ventavia to follow up on severe adverse events that had been reported. There were several emails about mislabeled specimens, blood specimens, and the nasal swabs.
“There were specimens that were labeled with another participant’s information. It was a nightmare. And on the 16th of September, I stayed late in clinic one evening, and I was the only one in the clinic. I walked into an area where the vaccines were refrigerated, or frozen, rather. And when I walked in, I saw a biohazard bag. The plastic biohazard bag contained used needles. And I realized how unorganized and sloppy Ventavia was handling everything.
“In that same room, where they kept the vaccine, the vaccine was just left out. And the boxes that the vaccine came in, the containers, they had written the subject information on these containers. So right there, you know, me working on the study, it unblinded me to the randomization of these patients. I made note of that.
“I took pictures. I took pictures to— Just to document what I’d seen, to show my managers. It was also discovered that Ventavia was unblinding participants in the study based on a directive from our COO, which was to print out the randomization scheme and put that drug assignment in everybody’s chart.
“Per Pfizer’s protocol, we should have immediately stopped enrolling, but they never told Pfizer. Instead, they wanted us to go through each of the charts and actually take out the randomization scheme that was printed. So, that coupled with everything else, I made the recommendation for Ventavia to stop enrolling clinical trial participants in the study until we were able to let Pfizer know.
“At that point, it was clear to me that I wasn’t fitting in. I decided that that next morning, I was going to report my company to the FDA. And so I did that about 9 o’ clock in the morning on the 25th of September. And about six hours later, I got a call from Ventavia and was fired on the spot and told that I was not a good fit.”
A letter published in The British Medical Journal in 2022 noted that the "lack of oversight [noted by Jackson] was not an isolated case."
Only 9 of 153 Pfizer trial sites were subject to FDA inspection before the company's jab was "approved."
"Grossly inadequate" was the phrase that experts criticizing Pfizer's "clinical trial" used.
"[The experts] say the problem, which predated covid-19, is not limited to a lack of inspections but also includes failing to notify the public or scientific journals when violations are identified—effectively keeping scientific misconduct from the medical establishment."
Source: bmj.com
Brook Jackson exposed Pfizer trial fraud. Biden’s administration silenced her first, and Trump/Kennedy’s MAHA HHS, pledging “radical transparency”, did it again.
Explosive German Parliamentary testimony reveals rushed approval, skipped cancer and toxicity studies, and up to 60,000 possible vaccine-related deaths in Germany
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Thank goodness for Brooke, and her ethical standards. The Pfizzer trial was a sham.
On that basis alone, Pfizer should never have passed the sniff test for any approvals.
Criminal company, deadly injections.
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Bless and thank you for doing what you do.