By Jacqui Deevoy June 10, 2025

The UK’s organ donation system is peddled as a selfless act – chance to save lives from beyond the grave. The NHS floods us with tear-jerking campaigns, pushing us to “gift” our organs to those in need. But beneath the feel-good facade lies a sinister reality.

The National Organ Retrieval Service (NORS) Annual Report for 2023/2024, paired with whistleblower accounts and scathing ethical critiques, reveals a chilling system that toys with the line between life and death. From questionable consent to a warped definition of “dead,” the UK’s organ harvesting machine raises one harrowing question: are well-meaning donors being carved up while still alive?

Ruthless Organ Harvesting Empire

The NORS 2023/2024 report, dropped by NHS Blood and Transplant in August 2024, brags about its cold efficiency: 1,761 donors were processed by retrieval teams in just one year. A staggering 86% of these led to abdominal organ donations, while 59% of cardiothoracic cases saw hearts or lungs ripped from bodies. This industrial-scale operation has surged since the UK’s “opt-out” system launched in May 2020, assuming every adult consents to organ donation unless they explicitly say no.

But this slick efficiency conceals a grim truth: how ethical is a system that treats humans like spare parts on an assembly line? The numbers dazzle, but they hide practices that shatter everything we’re told about organ donation – and whether those labelled “dead” are truly gone.

‘Brain Death’: A Fabricated Excuse?

The system hinges on “brain death” – a legal trick that greenlights organ harvesting from people whose brains are deemed irreversibly kaput. Dr. Heidi Klessig, a retired anaesthesiologist and author of ‘The Brain Death Fallacy’, rips this apart. “Brain death is not death,” she warns, citing a 2012 study in ‘Philosophy, Ethics, and Humanities in Medicine’ by Verheijde et al., which brands brain death a “legal invention” cooked up to fuel organ harvesting.

Klessig’s own story is bone-chilling. In the late 1980s, she prepped a young man for organ retrieval, told he was dead. “He had normal blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen saturation. He was warm, with good colour, making urine – more stable than most ICU patients I’d anaesthetised,” she recalls. When she suggested minimal anaesthesia, her supervisor demanded a consciousness-blocking drug “just in case.” The patient reacted to surgery like any living person, needing full anaesthesia. That moment broke her. “There’s zero evidence these people are dead,” she says. “They’re being sliced open while potentially alive.”

The 2023 American Academy of Neurology guidelines pour fuel on the fire. They allow “brain death” to be declared even with brain activity – like EEG signals in 20% of cases or hypothalamic function in over 50%. This spits in the face of the UK’s Uniform Determination of Death Act, which demands “irreversible cessation of ALL brain functions.” If “death” is this flimsy, what does it mean for the thousands of victims who have their organs harvested each year?

Donation After Circulatory Death: Carving Up the Living?

The NORS report flags a darker trend: Donation After Circulatory Death (DCD). Unlike brain-dead donors (DBD), DCD donors are declared dead only after their heart stops when life support is pulled. In 2023/2024, DCD donors outnumbered DBD donors, with 74 hearts retrieved and 65 transplanted. These hearts – the essence of life – are torn from bodies declared dead by a brief pause in circulation, then revived in perfusion machines for transplant.

The use of Abdominal Normothermic Regional Perfusion (A-NRP) in 193 DCD cases (161 proceeding to donation) takes this to a grotesque level. A-NRP restores blood flow to organs after “death” but deliberately skips the brain to avoid consciousness. Why block brain perfusion unless there’s a fear the donor might still be aware? Nurse-turned-activist Kate Shemirani lays it bare: “This isn’t donation – it’s extraction. They’re butchering living people.”

What About Consent?

The NORS report is deafeningly silent on consent. The UK’s opt-out system assumes you’re a donor unless you register your refusal at ⁦www.organdonation.nhs.uk⁩. But a 2020 Nuffield Council on Bioethics study found most Brits are oblivious to this policy or how to opt out. The report skips how many families were informed, consented, or objected to organ retrieval. Worse, it admits 17 retrievals were done by off-duty teams, and Edinburgh reported a 6.7% rate of missing retrieval forms. No paperwork, no accountability – how do we know whether consent was sought or given?

A System Built on Lies

The organ donation scam thrives on public ignorance. Ethicists like Charles C. Camosy and Dr. Peter Singer have demanded a reckoning on brain death, citing a “profound lack of consensus.” Yet, as Klessig notes, “the public is kept clueless.” Kate Shemirani, whose daughter Paloma died under murky circumstances in a Brighton hospital last year, goes nuclear: “The second you call 999, they know if you’re a donor. This is eugenics, plain and simple.”

Protect Yourself Now!

Want to shield yourself from this gruesome system? Opt out at ⁦www.organdonation.nhs.uk⁩. Save your confirmation digitally and tell your family – hospitals may still ask them in a crisis. Keep a printed copy with your key documents. Demand answers about DBD, DCD, and perfusion tech. As Klessig says, “The public deserves a voice in this debate.”

The Buried Truth

The UK’s organ donation system saves lives – but at what cost? The NORS report exposes a machine that prioritizes organs over ethics, built on shaky legal ground. DCD, perfusion tech, and missing consent forms scream of a system ripe for abuse. Klessig’s haunting confession – “I’m complicit in medical murder by dismemberment” – cuts deep. The Bible warns, “He that stealeth a man… shall surely be put to death” (Exodus 21:16). Is organ donation a gift – or theft of life itself? The truth about organ ‘donation’ is there for all to see and it’s time to wake up to it.

