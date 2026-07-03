Dear subscribers,

I hope you’re all doing well.

First, I have some good news: I’ll resume posting tomorrow.

Over the past couple of days, I’ve been overwhelmed by the kindness you’ve shown me after I shared that I had injured my back while helping my disabled mom.

I want to sincerely thank every one of you who left a comment, sent an email, or reached out with prayers and words of encouragement.

Your compassion and support truly touched my heart. ❤️

I’m feeling much better and looking forward to being back with you tomorrow.

As Americans celebrate Independence Day, I’d like to wish all of my American readers a happy and safe Fourth of July!

To celebrate the holiday and thank you for your continued support, I’m offering a special Independence Day subscription offer:

🎆 25% Off Your Annual Subscription

The offer starts today and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 6. The regular annual subscription price of USD $60 returns on July 7.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading from a free subscription, this is a great opportunity to support the publication while saving 25%.

Paid subscriptions make it possible for me to continue providing free content for everyone, and I’m incredibly grateful to those of you who already support my work.

Thank you again for your kindness, your patience, and for being part of this community.

I can’t wait to be back with you tomorrow.

God bless,

LoJM

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