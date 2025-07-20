One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By S.D. Wells July 18, 2025

Like no other product on the planet, vaccines can be made to be deadly and nobody can sue the manufacturers or promoters for damage. Nobody. Never. Impossible. But wait. On Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced the PREP Repeal Act (H.R.4388), a bill aimed at revoking the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005, which grants sweeping legal immunity to manufacturers and administrators of vaccines and other medical countermeasures during public health emergencies. Massie argues the current liability shield undermines due process and prevents injured individuals from seeking justice.

Thomas Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act: The bill seeks to repeal the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, removing liability protections for COVID-19 vaccine makers and other entities involved in pandemic countermeasures, potentially opening the door to thousands of lawsuits for injury or death.

Restoration of Legal Rights and Accountability: Massie argues that the PREP Act violates constitutional rights by overriding state laws and denies injured Americans the ability to seek justice, calling the current protections “medical malpractice martial law.”

Criticism of Vaccine Injury Compensation System: The bill would end the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which has faced heavy criticism for denying over 98 percent of COVID-19 injury claims, and could shift claims to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) despite legal and logistical hurdles.

Uncertain Legislative Future: While the bill is praised by advocates for vaccine-injury victims, legal experts warn that it faces significant opposition and is unlikely to pass without strong public support due to the sweeping implications for pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare system.

Massie proposes to make COVID vaccine makers liable for injuries, opening door for thousands of lawsuits

The PREP Act has shielded COVID-19 vaccine makers, mask manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and others from civil lawsuits tied to injuries or deaths stemming from pandemic-related products. Although the COVID-19 public health emergency officially ended in May 2023, the liability protections remain in effect through at least 2029, after repeated extensions by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Massie’s bill seeks to retroactively open the courts to individuals harmed by COVID-19 countermeasures, allowing them to sue manufacturers and administrators directly. Legal experts say this move could result in thousands of lawsuits previously blocked by the PREP Act. Attorney Rick Jaffe emphasized that the legislation would apply to cases dating back to March 10, 2020, reopening legal avenues for many.

The bill also challenges the constitutionality of the PREP Act, which preempts state medical malpractice laws. Massie called it “medical malpractice martial law,” arguing it violates the 10th Amendment by nullifying state protections and rights.

If passed, the bill would not only expose vaccine makers and pharmacy chains to liability but would also affect protections related to other emergencies like mpox, anthrax, and Zika. According to Children’s Health Defense counsel Ray Flores, the repeal would dismantle what he terms a “pandemic assembly line,” ending mass mandates and emergency-use-authorized (EUA) medical measures.

The bill also proposes eliminating the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which critics argue has failed to deliver adequate justice to those injured by COVID vaccines and treatments. Of the nearly 14,000 claims submitted to the CICP, only 39 have been compensated as of June 2024. Dr. Joel Wallskog of React19, a vaccine injury advocacy group, called the CICP a “dismal failure” with over a 98% denial rate.

Some experts suggest that if the bill passes, injuries might need to be handled under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which has stricter eligibility tied to vaccines on the routine schedule. However, the CDC recently downgraded its COVID-19 vaccine guidance for healthy children, potentially excluding them from VICP protection.

Despite its broad implications, the bill faces a steep climb in Congress. Critics warn that it would generate legal chaos, and many in Washington remain resistant to removing vaccine maker protections. A similar bill introduced last year — the LIABLE Act — failed to gain traction.

Massie and supporters believe widespread public support is key. “It will probably only pass if Americans get behind it in a big way,” said Dr. Meryl Nass. Legislative change, advocates argue, would provide more durable protections for victims than executive orders, which are vulnerable to reversal by future administrations.

