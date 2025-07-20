If Rep. Thomas Massie Can Get This New Legislation Passed, Covid-19 Vaccine Makers Will Be Liable for Injuries and Deaths Caused by DEADLY CLOT SHOTS
Massie proposes to make COVID vaccine makers liable for injuries, opening door for thousands of lawsuits
Like no other product on the planet, vaccines can be made to be deadly and nobody can sue the manufacturers or promoters for damage. Nobody. Never. Impossible. But wait. On Tuesday, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) introduced the PREP Repeal Act (H.R.4388), a bill aimed at revoking the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005, which grants sweeping legal immunity to manufacturers and administrators of vaccines and other medical countermeasures during public health emergencies. Massie argues the current liability shield undermines due process and prevents injured individuals from seeking justice.
Thomas Massie Introduces PREP Repeal Act: The bill seeks to repeal the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, removing liability protections for COVID-19 vaccine makers and other entities involved in pandemic countermeasures, potentially opening the door to thousands of lawsuits for injury or death.
Restoration of Legal Rights and Accountability: Massie argues that the PREP Act violates constitutional rights by overriding state laws and denies injured Americans the ability to seek justice, calling the current protections “medical malpractice martial law.”
Criticism of Vaccine Injury Compensation System: The bill would end the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which has faced heavy criticism for denying over 98 percent of COVID-19 injury claims, and could shift claims to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) despite legal and logistical hurdles.
Uncertain Legislative Future: While the bill is praised by advocates for vaccine-injury victims, legal experts warn that it faces significant opposition and is unlikely to pass without strong public support due to the sweeping implications for pharmaceutical companies and the healthcare system.
The PREP Act has shielded COVID-19 vaccine makers, mask manufacturers, healthcare professionals, and others from civil lawsuits tied to injuries or deaths stemming from pandemic-related products. Although the COVID-19 public health emergency officially ended in May 2023, the liability protections remain in effect through at least 2029, after repeated extensions by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Massie’s bill seeks to retroactively open the courts to individuals harmed by COVID-19 countermeasures, allowing them to sue manufacturers and administrators directly. Legal experts say this move could result in thousands of lawsuits previously blocked by the PREP Act. Attorney Rick Jaffe emphasized that the legislation would apply to cases dating back to March 10, 2020, reopening legal avenues for many.
The bill also challenges the constitutionality of the PREP Act, which preempts state medical malpractice laws. Massie called it “medical malpractice martial law,” arguing it violates the 10th Amendment by nullifying state protections and rights.
If passed, the bill would not only expose vaccine makers and pharmacy chains to liability but would also affect protections related to other emergencies like mpox, anthrax, and Zika. According to Children’s Health Defense counsel Ray Flores, the repeal would dismantle what he terms a “pandemic assembly line,” ending mass mandates and emergency-use-authorized (EUA) medical measures.
The bill also proposes eliminating the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP), which critics argue has failed to deliver adequate justice to those injured by COVID vaccines and treatments. Of the nearly 14,000 claims submitted to the CICP, only 39 have been compensated as of June 2024. Dr. Joel Wallskog of React19, a vaccine injury advocacy group, called the CICP a “dismal failure” with over a 98% denial rate.
Some experts suggest that if the bill passes, injuries might need to be handled under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which has stricter eligibility tied to vaccines on the routine schedule. However, the CDC recently downgraded its COVID-19 vaccine guidance for healthy children, potentially excluding them from VICP protection.
Despite its broad implications, the bill faces a steep climb in Congress. Critics warn that it would generate legal chaos, and many in Washington remain resistant to removing vaccine maker protections. A similar bill introduced last year — the LIABLE Act — failed to gain traction.
Massie and supporters believe widespread public support is key. “It will probably only pass if Americans get behind it in a big way,” said Dr. Meryl Nass. Legislative change, advocates argue, would provide more durable protections for victims than executive orders, which are vulnerable to reversal by future administrations.
Good on Rep. Thomas Massie! PURE EVIL SYSTEM!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
This horrifying Criminal Cuomo Mafioso, 'Fauxci', Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO STARGATE! HELL NO TO DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Hope God will intervene in his behalf 🙏 and pass this legislation