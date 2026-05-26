One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

In a conversation posted to the LIGHTHOUSETV YouTube channel, British oncologist Angus Dalgleish claims he is witnessing a disturbing rise in cancer cases following Covid vaccination campaigns.

He accuses Pfizer of being “only interested in expanding markets,” says doctors and institutions are complicit in an “organized assault,” and describes the continued promotion of boosters as “grievous bodily harm.”

Source: Sense Receptor

Oncologist and Professor Emeritus Angus Dalgleish says “everybody” is now getting cancer post Covid jab: “Now it’s everybody” “I am really horrified at the number of people getting cancer now”.

“This is grievous bodily harm”… “this is an organized assault, basically”.

This clip of Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, is taken from a conversation posted to the LIGHTHOUSETV YouTube channel on May 25, 2026.

Partial transcription of clip

“And one of the guys who’d been at a sort of similar level to myself in the company says, you know, Pfizer aren’t interested in cures, they’re only interested in expanding markets. That fits the vaccine for Covid.

“Again, they don’t think things through. Although other people have thought things through for them. On the grounds that the vaccine’s clearly causing a cancer increase incidence. I’ve talked about it suppresses the T-cell response and then the input from the others, colorectal— Well now it’s everybody.

“I mean the breasts. Young women going down with breast cancer after boosters. It’s just every— And I’ve got friends whose wives are going down with cancers after boosters. My friends don’t have them because they’ve listen to me, but their wives listen to their GPs who I believe are complicit in this organized assault, basically.

“Is it grievous bodily harm. You know, it is an assault because they know, they know it will not do them any good. And I just cannot understand why they’re continuing to do it. Interestingly, they get paid for each vaccine. They don’t get paid any extra for a consultation or something that’s useful. And so I’ll leave it at that.

“But I am really horrified at the number of people getting cancer now. So my train of thought was mentioning that I point out that people are saying Pfizer buys up company making new anti-cancer drug. Pfizer buys yet another company involved in the field of cancer, and implying that well, they’re creating an expanded market for— I mean it is, I can only call that evil, I don’t call that capitalism.

“Because if you’re in the health care industry, a lot of constraints seem to have been ignored that you should have just pure humanity. Morality seems to be completely ignored in all this. What for? Profits? Power? Manipulation? I mean why.”

Full Video

Share

Related articles: