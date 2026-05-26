Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Justin's avatar
Justin
7hEdited

At this point, the only hope we have for humanity is to educate people and wake them up to the fact that Healthcare makes more money taking care of sick people and not taking care of healthy people.

They will do what they can to help people be sicker. And suck as much money from you, your family, the insurance industry and the government as is possible before you die.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
7h

I just commented below, but this is how the healthcare industry stays in business: make people sick and then "claim" to have a treatment. Interesting how the mRNA shots are correlated with a rise in cancer — and now the same mRNA shots manufactures are saying that they can cure cancer with mRNA! Madness, simply madness. Cancer is when the body is under attack and is the body's ultimate survival mechanism. The sooner we understand this, the sooner we stop putting the body under turmoil — which results in cancer: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/cancer-your-bodys-desperate-attempt

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