Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast's avatar
Medical Truth Podcast
3h

This Psychopath Needs to Be STOPPED!! He needs to be thoroughly investigated by the DOJ for his involvement with Jefferey Epstein including Clinton, and the rest of the perverts!! He has broken the law with numerous violations!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

Gates is an extremely evil man, masquerading as a good guy, a philanthropist. He must be exposed for what he is. Nothing he does is benefitting anyone, only his globalist satanic agenda.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture