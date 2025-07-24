One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Rhoda Wilson July 23, 2025

Bill Gates maintains the golden rule: he who has the gold, makes the rules. He travels around the world, meeting with elected leaders and using his influence to shape national priorities and agendas, and even spending.

Gates’ tentacles of influence in education, public health, “climate change” and agriculture are curating and creating crises the world over.

Table of Contents

Gates and the Food Supply: Report

Agnes Kalibata has been serving as the President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (“AGRA”) since September 2014. She previously served as Rwanda’s Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources from 2008 to 2014. In 2021, she was appointed Special Envoy to the UN Food Systems Summit and played a crucial role in leading the efforts to transform global food systems to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

Her appointment as Special Envoy prompted a backlash. The announcement of a report published by AGRA Watch explained what the issue was:

Following this event, 176 civil society organisations (including CAGJ/AGRA Watch) and farmer groups from 83 countries sent an open letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres to withdraw the appointment of Kalibata due to her close ties to corporate actors. This letter was followed up by a second statement signed by over 500 organisations, academics, and social movements, raising concerns about both this nomination and about the overall approach of the Summit. In response to the two civil society letters, (only) twelve individuals representing several development banks, academic institutions, and the private sector sent a letter to the UN Secretary General to support Kalibata’s nomination to this position. AGRA Watch researched these individuals and found that all but one have received funds from the Gates Foundation. In the report, we discuss the ties and implications of the Gates Foundation and Bill Gates growing influence, which is often difficult to track. New AGRA Watch Report: ‘The Man Behind the Curtain‘, Community Alliance for Global Justice, 3 August 2020

You can read AGRA Watch’s 5-page report ‘The Man Behind the Curtain: The Gates Foundation’s Influence on the UN Food Systems Summit’ published in August 2020 HERE.

The backlash and report had no effect, as proved by an interview with Kalibata last week on the sidelines of the Standard Bank Africa Unlocked 2025 in Cape Town about the future of African agriculture, read HERE.

AGRA Watch are not giving up exposing Bill Gates as the puppet master. Just days before Kalibata’s appearance in Cape Town to promote the oligarchs’ agenda, AGRA Watch held a webinar to discuss Gates’ influence.

Gates’s Global Power Grab

On 7 July, AGRA Watch co-hosted a webinar, together with A Growing Culture and US Right to Know, bringing together people from education, public health, climate justice and food sovereignty to critically examine Gates’ legacy. We have embedded the video of the webinar at the end of this article. The following are some highlights from the webinar, to which we have added information of our own.

Unfortunately, the panel has bought into the false climate change narrative and the far-left ideology of “social justice,” “white supremacy,” “climate justice” and “colonialism,” but if you can ignore their faults and look past their activism, their discussion is interesting and reveals how pervasive Gates has been allowed to become, globally. In the following, we have deliberately omitted the webinar participants’ references to globalist narratives and focused on the core of their message.

During the webinar, Tim Schwab, an investigative journalist and author of ‘The Bill Gates Problem: Reckoning with the Myth of the Good Billionaire’, moderated a panel including:

Anuradha Mittal , who discussed false solutions to the climate crisis (timestamp 40:03). Mittal is the founder and executive director of the Oakland Institute.

Nicoletta Dentico, who discussed public health and Gates’ failed covid response (timestamp 22:28). Dentico is a journalist and writer who leads the Global Health Justice Programme at the Society for International Development and is co-chair of the Geneva Global Health Hub.

Jesse Hagopian, who discussed how Gates undermines public education (timestamp 13:18). Hagopian is an American educator, anti-racist activist and organiser of the Marxist Black Lives Matter at School movement.

Gabriel Manyangadze, who called for holding Gates responsible for his devastating impact on African agriculture (timestamp 32:33). Manyangadze is the Food and Climate Justice Coordinator of the Southern African Faith Community’s Environment Institute (“SAFCEI”) and Programmes Director of the Zimbabwe Councils of Churches.

The webinar ended with a question-and-answer session (timestamp 45:22).

“Tech billionaires are reshaping our world. While Elon Musk grabs headlines, Bill Gates laid the blueprint – normalising billionaire control over public policy through his foundation. Since 2000, the Gates Foundation has used private wealth to influence global agendas in education, health, agriculture and climate toward corporate-friendly, market-driven solutions. Yet while Gates has successfully paved the way for corporate capture of public goods, many of his ventures have ended in failure, leaving communities worse off. Now Gates is doubling down – pledging $200 billion to ‘develop’ Africa – raising urgent questions about consent, power and whose future is being designed,” AGRA Watch said when introducing its webinar.

If you only follow corporate media or the official narrative, you will be led to believe that Bill Gates is an altruist and a humanitarian. Somebody who is not a political actor. Somebody who is freely giving away his great wealth in a highly effective manner to save millions of lives. He is represented as “the rationalisation of extreme wealth. It shows us that extreme wealth is not incompatible with democracy,” Schwab said, opening the webinar.

“That it’s a nice story, but it’s time today that we understand that this is a dangerous mythology, that this is a childish fairy tale … No other political actor in the last 25 years has done more to normalise, institutionalise and legitimise billionaire power in the body politic than Bill Gates.”

How does Gates achieve this? Simple, “he’s not giving away money, he’s buying influence … Bill Gates is travelling around the world, meeting with elected leaders, and using his influence to shape national priorities and agendas, and even spending,” Schwab said.

It’s not only his own money that Gates is using to carry out his agenda; he is also using taxpayers’ money or public funds. He creates organisations, whether it relates to agriculture in Africa or vaccines, that enter into public-private partnerships, enabling “the super-rich [to feed] at the public trough … they’re using public resources to subsidise Bill Gates’ philanthropic career,” Schwab explained. But far from being a good philanthropist, “The Gates Foundation is doing more harm than good.”

Schwab briefly listed the worldwide criticisms of Gates:

He approaches social problems through market-based solutions. Gates believes that we can solve poverty and social problems while also making a profit.

He has a fetish and fascination with technology, insisting every problem needs a technological solution. Often, the solutions are close to Microsoft’s interests.

He is widely criticised for his dogmatic attachment to patents, the intellectual property that made Microsoft so powerful and that made Gates so obscenely wealthy.

He has become a colonial-like power; monopoly power, in some places, over research and policymaking that affects the lives of billions of people around the globe.

His hubris; his self-belief that his obscene wealth entitles him to lead the world on any topic he wishes.

Gates’ Influence on Education

Hagopian believes that there has been no single force as destructive to public education in the USA as Bill Gates. “He has used his immense wealth to impose a corporate-style, technocratic vision of education.”

Gates was the central force in driving the Common Core State Standards (“CCSS”), Hagopian said. “His foundation spent over $200 million developing and promoting the Common Core, not through democratic debate, but by influencing governors, state boards and policy networks behind closed doors.”

“He spent all of that money standardising what kids learn … Why?” Hagopian asked. To answer the question, he quoted Gates:

“If you have 50 different plug types, appliances wouldn’t be available, and would be very expensive. But once an electric outlet becomes standardised, many companies can design appliances, and competition ensues.”—Bill Gates

“That was [Gates’] explanation for why we needed the Common Core in education. And that’s absolutely brilliant analysis – if our kids were toasters. But our kids are not,” Hagopian said. “The goal of Common Core wasn’t to improve learning, it was to standardise children so companies could scale up EdTech products, standardise tests and textbooks.”

While it is officially claimed that the CCSS are not directly associated with the United Nations ‘World Core Curriculum’, it is recognised that they share similarities in their goal of preparing students for a globalised world.

Read more: The Global Roots of the Common Core State Standards, Asia Society,

However, according to Rhonda Miller, “[Gates] had an agreement with the UN to push Common Core and tried to implement it in US schools by making out it was a state government-led initiative.”

“I have [a video] where [Gates is] actually talking about Common Core. And he’s smirking when he says that it was a state-led Common Core. And he’s smirking because he knows it’s not true; it’s a total lie. He had an agreement with the United Nations to push Common Core but yet he passes it off like it’s state-led. That was the whole point to get buy-in,” Miller said.

In a previous article we noted that the UN’s ‘World Core Curriculum’ was developed by UN Assistant Secretary-General Robert Muller and pushed as a programme for every child in every country. In the foreword to the teacher’s manual for the programme, Muller, known as the “father of global education,” dropped a bombshell. “The underlying philosophy upon which The Robert Muller School is based will be found in the teachings set forth in the books of Alice A. Bailey by the Tibetan teacher, Djwhal Khul,” says Muller, a reference to the founder of the Lucifer Publishing Company and the spiritual mentor she claimed to be channelling.

Related: Henry Lamb: The UN’s 1995 ‘Global Neighbourhood’ plan for a One World Government

Gates’ Influence on Healthcare

“The Gates Foundation loves to talk about the lives it’s saving. It’s time now to talk about the lives that are being lost,” Schwab said.

Gates had prophesied that a pandemic would occur in 2015, Dentico said. “Since then, he has used his billionaire capacity to forge a web of investments in the pharmaceutical sector to secure his grip in the future production of pandemic-related vaccines and the ownership of the patents concerned … [this proves] the true nature of Gates’ global health agenda.”

Gates’ agenda “is health redefined, through a very rigid hierarchy of rights based on race, wealth, knowledge, class and geographies,” Dentico said. “That’s exactly the opposite of ‘health for all’ advocated by the WHO [World Health Organisation].”

Over the decades, Gates has successfully steered the most important global health partnerships, created by him, to be at the forefront of any global engagement. “The creation of what I call ‘the Gates Cartel’ started well before covid-19,” she said. And continued:

“But recent academic research has demonstrated how, in the case of covid-19, the Gates Foundation’s tentacular presence in Europe, its bureaucratised and institutionalised engagement, particularly with European states, has enabled Gates to orchestrate the health response to the covid pandemic with practically no public scrutiny, no public oversight, as we have learned from very serious media investigations during the pandemic.

“For the first time in history, the management of a global health crisis has been taken over by one powerful private actor whose market-driven, visible hand has misguided and highly financialised … the response to a public health crisis.”

The nonsensical global health governance that he has advanced in over two decades has produced several pathologies, Dintico said, naming a few:

Uncontrolled proliferation of actors and a very mediocre global health leadership that is mostly formed by cheerleaders who would never dare to question Gates because they depend on him scientifically, institutionally and financially.

National health administrations have been reshaped to serve vertical disease programmes which steer health only and exclusively towards technical biomedical solutions and the centrality of pharmaceutical products.

Global health partnerships have morphed into decision-makers, like states, at the national and international levels. Representatives of these partnerships sit next to member states at WHO meetings. Gates has shaped a sort of oligarchy-corporate governance.

A denial of reality. Health systems have been completely left behind. Social determinants of health do not exist in Gates’ worldview. The reality of debt service payments eating up national health spending does not exist for Gates.

Related: High Court of Kenya suspends Bill Gates’ special privileges and immunity

Gates’ Influence on African Agriculture

Gates’ primary vehicle for power on the African continent is a public-private partnership he created called the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (“AGRA”).

Gates’ approach in Africa is to support businesses involved in food systems, Manyangadze said. “The control of seeds. The control of fertilisers. The control of pesticides. All of which are chemically based … [there’s] very little, if any, consultation with the people that matter most … the smallholder farmer.”

The smallholder farmer was meant to be the beneficiary of the whole AGRA programme, as their website states, he said. “But, as we look at it, the headline success of AGRA comes in the enactment of policies and laws. And as we [ ] analysed those policies and laws [in more detail], we realised that most of the laws are actually working against the smallholder farmer.”

Manyangadze gave the example of Gates’ control over seeds: the criminalisation of sharing seeds and the selling of seeds that are categorised as uncertified. “Seeds that have worked for the farmers for a long time. Some of which have also been adapting to the conditions of Africa over thousands of years, are now being deemed not to be suitable for the farmer,” he said.

Communities that traditionally would have come together and collectively worked together to support each other can no longer do so because “now we have the Green Revolution coming in with hybrid seeds that are owned by multinational corporations.”

“Right now, some of the [farmers] who were involved in this highly industrialised and chemically-driven agriculture are now suffering because of debt. They went into a profit scheme for those that would benefit most – and these are the chemical companies, the fertiliser companies and the seed companies. And when you really have a look at it, we only have about 6 of the major seed companies that have benefited most out of the work that AGRA is doing,” he explained.

Related: Report details how a handful of Corporations are taking control of the World’s Food Supply

Not only is AGRA’s work in Africa destroying smallholders, but it is also harming biodiversity. “When chemicals are used indiscriminately – as we see maybe in most of the industrial agriculture that was forced down on those who participated in the programme – you find that there are places and farms which can now not be recovered, as far as natural farming is concerned, because they’ve been using chemicals heavily. The pollution of rivers, the pollution of the biomes, in the different places where fertilisers and pesticides are heavily used,” he said.

The expanding use of chemicals in all agricultural activities is also causing an expansion of “dead soils” in Africa.

“The impact is devastating,” Manyangadze said. “We call on the authorities to help, to revert to agroecology, to support the farmers, to live with the Earth as people of faith. We say all creation matters; it doesn’t matter where it is. But we know that all creation should work in harmony and to create ecosystems that are supportive of each other.”

As we have previously noted, AGRA is also a funding partner to the Tony Blair Institute. War criminal Tony Blair and Gates have more in common than AGRA.

Blair, a stalwart of the Fabian Society, runs the civil service for more than a dozen African countries, according to South African political analyst Rob Duigan. “His wife has gone out of her way to defend war criminals in Rwanda while most of the civil service is directed and their agenda is set by Tony Blair.”

And an article published by The Voice in 2023 titled ‘What is Tony Blair doing in Africa?’ concluded, “Tony Blair is on his way to becoming the new King of Africa, and possibly amassing riches in the process.”

Related:

Gates’ Influence on “Climate Change”

Gates has recently tried to place himself as a leader on climate change. “He published a book, he’s meeting with government leaders [and] he’s spending billions of dollars to launch new technologies that he insists are the only way to solve climate change. His approach to climate change is about reducing emissions through innovation,” Schwab said.

Gates maintains the golden rule: he who has the gold, makes the rules, Mittal said. Gates’ interest in climate change is “about Gates’ desire to maintain control [and[ power.”

“With his immense wealth, he claims to have answers to hunger, to the climate crisis, but they are really ways to maintain the current world order, so the power remains with those who have the wealth … he has used his power to distract us with technological solutions while gaining access and control over the world,” she said.

And he has pursued technological solutions to the climate “crisis.” Mittal noted that in 2015, Gates founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures (“BEV”), “a so-called sustainable energy investment firm that seeks to change the way we live, we eat, work [and] travel.”

We previously noted that Gates teamed up with Ray Dalio, Jeff Bezos and other multi-billionaire “philanthropists,” such as Chinese tech entrepreneur Jack Ma and UK business magnate Richard Branson, to form BEV, to invest in the scarcity they are manufacturing.

In 2023, we noted BEV had raised more than $2 billion in committed capital to support cutting-edge companies that are leading the world to net-zero emissions. That figure has now increased. BEV now boasts it has raised “more than $3.5 billion in committed capital to invest in more than 110 cutting-edge companies, ranging from seed to growth stage.” Gates serves as BEV’s co-chair.

Related: UN’s goal to reduce carbon emissions is a scam to enable the rich to become richer off the backs of the poor

“Breakthrough Energy is a major investor, for instance, in Cobalt Metals, a Berkeley-based mining company that is using AI to find mineral deposits,” Mittal said. “And it’s one of the firms that will benefit from the so-called ‘peace agreement’ that Trump has announced for tomorrow between the United States and the Democratic Republic of Congo.”

“Gates’ philanthropy can be best described as philanthropy for himself and other oligarchs; private equity firms like BlackRock, Vanguard and financial forces that are the cause of the climate crisis, wars and hunger. So, until we are freed from their clutches, they will wield the power of money to seize more money and power,” she said.

You can watch AGRA Watch’s webinar below. Further resources compiled by webinar participants can be found HERE. They include resources on Gates Foundation’s interventions in US education, the covid response, African agriculture, the climate crisis, techno fixes for a broken system, reparations and his influence over publicly available knowledge and the media.

