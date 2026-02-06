One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

Read this slowly. Then read it again.

This is not a conspiracy theory. This is black-letter law in New Brunswick, quietly passed, officially published, and largely ignored.

A provincial statute explicitly allows organ harvesting to be approved before death.

If that doesn’t make your stomach drop, nothing will.

“You don't need to be dead to have your organs harvested.”

This comes straight from Section 17 of New Brunswick’s Human Organ and Tissue Donation Act (2023).

It says organs or tissue can be approved for removal even though death hasn’t happened yet.

This isn’t medicine. This is pure evil dressed up in legal language.

What the Law Allows

Under this statute:

A person does not have to be legally dead

A physician only needs to believe death is “imminent”

The Chief Coroner may authorize organ or tissue removal

No jury. No family courtroom fight. No public debate at the bedside. Just a decision inside a hospital system.

Who Is Most at Risk?

Not the powerful. Not the well-connected. Not people with lawyers on speed dial.

The risk falls on:

People without family present

The elderly

The disabled

The poor

The unconscious

Those unable to advocate for themselves

When the law lowers the line between alive and dead, it is always the vulnerable who pay the price.

Laws tell you what a society is willing to allow, before it tells you who will suffer from it.

And this one should alarm anyone who still believes the line between life and death is sacred.

What was once dismissed as conspiracy is now confirmed fact — and it’s more horrifying than we ever thought.

Share

Related articles: