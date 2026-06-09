Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
7m

I had many toddlers with facial lacerations that needed to be repaired and 40 years ago GP's did those procedures, today they would all go to plastic surgeons. I would use intranasal Midazolam on them to induce conscious sedation otherwise I would not have been able to suture the lacerations. In 2009, I broke my nose that needed repair and I was given IV Midazolam and I was out like a light. Yet up to 24% of patients can have a paradoxical reaction and be stimulated. That is a lot of people - far too many to rely on that drug .

Now the above is a separate issue from the issues surrounding the MAID program itself and there are many significant and horrific issues with the MAID program beyond this response, but the public needs to be aware.

A government should never, ever be involved in euthanasia programs and I will leave it at that.

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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
12mEdited

We stupid "civilized" people have veered so far from reality that now anything is considered acceptable. Those who administer lethal injection or lethal anything, are going to have literally a hell of a time somewhere on the time line. It is one of the most paramount biological principle that one must NEVER take the life of another of their own species with intention. That is what counts, the intention. And somewhere in this realm, intentions are being racked up under debits and credits. Why is it ok for humans to accept and even cheer the intentional killing of their own kind? Whether through "assisted" murder (ie: euthanasia), execution, or war? For ANY reason. Humans are so barbaric and cavemanish that they don't even try to think of solutions that require no life extermination. The corollary is that if you stand by while it happens to others, or you have an active hand in it, you call it in for yourself.

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