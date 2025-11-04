One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: Dan Dicks

A series of recent reports underscores Canada’s relentless push toward a culture of death, from an elderly woman suffering from dementia being euthanized in Ontario, a shadowy “death den” secretly established in British Columbia and Quebec unveiling a sweeping “super-law” to constitutionally entrench abortion and euthanasia rights!

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth confronts Canada’s culture of death head on while also discussing solutions we can all work on now before more people are killed at the hands of the state.

Non-voluntary euthanasia?

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

