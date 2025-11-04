HORROR: Canada Is UPPING ITS KILLING EFFORTS By Building SECRET DEATH DENS & Writing NEW EUTHANASIA LAWS
Non-voluntary euthanasia?
Source: Dan Dicks
A series of recent reports underscores Canada’s relentless push toward a culture of death, from an elderly woman suffering from dementia being euthanized in Ontario, a shadowy “death den” secretly established in British Columbia and Quebec unveiling a sweeping “super-law” to constitutionally entrench abortion and euthanasia rights!
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth confronts Canada’s culture of death head on while also discussing solutions we can all work on now before more people are killed at the hands of the state.
More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.
ALL governments love murder any way they can get away with it...legal or not.
I know what you mean. I have translated an entire book on this malfeasance and other structural violence exerted by the state against its own people.
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/i-am-pleased-to-announce-the-french