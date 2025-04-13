One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Harry Fisher

Well, well, well... looks like the "safe and effective" narrative just took another torpedo below the waterline.

This Saudi study confirms what independent researchers have been screaming about while being labeled "conspiracy theorists" , the mRNA shots keep producing spike protein long after they're supposed to stop.

What They Found (In Plain English)

The researchers followed 84 people (mostly young adults, average age 27) for over a year after vaccination and discovered: Your body keeps making inflammatory proteins EVEN a YEAR later, vaccinated people had significantly elevated cytokines (inflammatory signaling molecules).

Age matters, but everyone's screwed differently. Older folks had increases in some inflammatory markers (EGF, IL6, MCP1, TNFα), while younger people showed elevated VEGF-A (which, is linked to cancer and heart problems when dysregulated) The spike production never stopped. The researchers directly attribute these findings to "persistent production of spike protein" from the mRNA-lipid nanoparticle delivery system.

Dark Reality Check

This is like being told the exterminator left, but the poison keeps spreading through your house indefinitely. The pharmaceutical companies essentially installed a spike protein factory in people's bodies with no off switch.

Remember when questioning the "temporary" nature of these shots got you banned from social media? Turns out those "misinformation spreaders" were right all along.

What a shock.

The most darkly hilarious part is the researchers' conclusion about creating "safer and more efficient" vaccines. That's like saying, "We've determined that shooting people in the foot causes bleeding, which gives us an opportunity to create safer bullets."

What This Really Means

This isn't just another study it's independent confirmation of what numerous other censored researchers have found. The regulatory agencies that approved these products either:

Didn't know this would happen (incompetence) Knew and approved anyway (malevolence)

Either way, millions of people, particularly the young who needed protection least, are walking around with artificially elevated inflammatory markers that could be driving everything from autoimmune conditions to cardiovascular damage and wait for it… TURBO CANCER!!!

And the best part? The study authors casually mention this effect "remains favorably altered" in young adults - as if having your cytokine profile permanently changed by an experimental product is somehow a feature, not a bug.

Do we understand now?

Yes.

Do the people who took these shots understand?

Probably not, since this kind of research gets buried faster than Jimmy Hoffa.

God bless

