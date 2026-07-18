Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Mark peter's avatar
Mark peter
4hEdited

The dollars always lead you to the real reason. Those who are a “burden” to the system and “cost” them money they want to get rid of, obviously.

NEVER use “hospice”. It’s exactly the same thing as MAiD. It’s legal murder. Everyone dies within a week of beginning the “program”. They overload you with drugs to put you in a coma until you stop breathing. No different than the fentanyl on the streets. Just to save the insurance companies money so they can overpay their CEO’s. Thats why the United “healthcare” CEO got shot. How do these CEO’s, “nurses” and “doctors” sleep at night?!?! Demons….

“Obama”( real name Barry) pulled a fast one and everything switched from “nonprofit” to killing everyone for a dollar overnight.

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dave's avatar
dave
4h

MAID = Germany WW2 Aktion T4 program

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