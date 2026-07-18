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Roger Foley says he never asked to die. He asked for help.

The severely disabled Canadian alleges that while he struggled to access basic care, hospital staff repeatedly presented assisted death as an option.

Foley reveals he endured dehydration, malnutrition, loss of critical accommodations, and years of institutional confinement while continuing to reject euthanasia.

Slay News reports:

A severely disabled Canadian man has issued a chilling plea for help as he battles for his life against doctors who are pushing to euthanize him against his will, warning that his life is in danger as hospital staff pressure him to accept “assisted suicide” while denying him the basic care he needs to survive.

Roger Foley suffers from Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 14, a rare and progressive neurological disease that has left him living in constant pain.

Foley has spent approximately 10 years at London Health Sciences Centre in Ontario and says he has become trapped inside the hospital because publicly funded authorities have withheld the self-directed home care he needs.

He has repeatedly rejected Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

However, he says hospital staff continue pushing “assisted suicide” while obstructing access to food, water, medication, and safe personal care.

Hospital Accused of Withholding Life-Sustaining Care

As Slay News has previously reported, Foley has been fighting against euthanasia for some time.

Foley suffers from extreme neurological photosensitivity and cannot tolerate the fluorescent and halogen lighting used inside the hospital.

He relies on low-intensity amber-wavelength lighting to see, eat, drink, and take medication safely.

However, Foley said the hospital removed accommodations that had protected him for years.

“Last year, the hospital abruptly and callously removed the specialized lighting accommodations that I had relied on for years,” Foley said.

“These accommodations were medically necessary due to my severe neurological photosensitivity and visual disability,” he added.

Foley said he must be placed in a specific position using a mechanical sling before he can swallow liquids or pureed food without risking choking, aspiration, or pneumonia.

Without appropriate lighting, he says he cannot safely perform the swallowing technique he requires.

“The hospital’s fluorescent and halogen lighting emits high-intensity blue wavelengths that cause intense eye pain and injury,” Foley explained.

“My eyes require non-direct, low-intensity amber-wavelength lighting—the exact conditions provided by the longstanding accommodations that were removed.”

Foley Says Staff Pushed Assisted Suicide

Foley said hospital staff repeatedly promoted euthanasia while withholding the assistance that would allow him to live outside the institution.

“Hospital staff have repeatedly offered and pressured me to consider Canada’s infamous assisted suicide program Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) while simultaneously obstructing the very services and supports I need to live safely,” Foley said.

“Despite my condition, I have fought tirelessly for my rights, dignity, and the ability to return to the community,” he added.

Foley has no close relatives available to provide the intensive assistance he requires.

Although he desperately wants to return home, he says inadequate government-funded care and a lack of money for private caregivers have left him unable to leave the hospital safely.

Foley Alleges Dehydration, Malnutrition, and Abuse

In a statement published on a new GoFundMe page, Foley detailed the conditions he says he has been forced to endure.

“Since then, I have also been starved of basic care: placed on IV fluids, subjected to ongoing dehydration and malnutrition, repeatedly berated and harassed by staff, violently woken under the guise of so-called ‘checks,’ and assaulted with other abusive tactics,” Foley said.

He said he was forced to construct makeshift protective eyewear by taping together three ski-goggle visors because the filtration he requires is not commercially available.

However, Foley’s malformed cervical spine means he can tolerate the heavy goggles for only around 10 minutes.

“Because of my malformed cervical spine, however, I can only tolerate these heavy goggles for about 10 minutes at a time, which allows only minimal hydration but not food or medication,” Foley said.

“Despite all efforts, I remain dehydrated and in increasing neck pain from being forced to use makeshift goggles just to access partial fluids.”

Foley said the consequences have been devastating.

“I am unable to eat solid food or take oral medications,” he stated.

“My arms are scarred from repeated IV insertions because my veins keep collapsing,” he continued.

“I live in constant pain, severe fatigue, and cognitive decline from dehydration and lack of sleep.”

Foley said hospital staff also impose dangerous restrictions during transfers and expose him to bright lighting despite knowing that it causes severe harm.

“I never consented to this treatment,” Foley said.

“It is a form of cruel punishment and discrimination that has destroyed my health and quality of life.”

Independent Caregivers Step In

Life Care Network Inc., an independent nonprofit organization, has now stepped forward to provide Foley with personal support workers inside the hospital.

The workers are helping him access food, oral medication, water, toileting, and basic hygiene support that he says the hospital has refused to provide.

Life Care Network has also assessed the specialized lighting inside Foley’s room and determined that it is safe for staff, visitors, and care providers.

However, the organization’s funding is limited, and Foley needs additional donations to maintain consistent access to independent caregivers.

“Without this, I remain completely dependent on a hospital that refuses to meet even my most basic needs, while continuing to actively try to just end my life,” Foley warned.

Foley said every donation made through the campaign will be used to fund his care through Life Care Network.

“100% of your donation will directly fund safe and independent care, ensuring I have access to food, water, and dignity while I continue my fight for justice,” he said.

“My life and survival depend on this care,” Foley added.

“Please help me access the essentials that everyone deserves – food, water, medications, and personal safety.”

Foley concluded his appeal by asking supporters to stand with him in his fight to live.

“Thank you sincerely for your consideration to make a personal difference by supporting and standing for life in a very compassionate and practical way,” he said.

More than 14 million Canadians, according to the data, will be culled by Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) instead of receiving palliative or mental health care.

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