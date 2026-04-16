Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Kennewick Man's avatar
Kennewick Man
1h

WARNING:

If we do not cross from problem identification to actual law enforcement phase they will simply unleash on us the next wave of mass murder.

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SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
7m

I'm sorry for the victims, but anyone who BELIEVED the government line on convid is up fecal creek without a paddle

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