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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines" may NEVER leave the human body in some individuals.

We found Pfizer mRNA, SV40 sequences, AND spike protein in someone over 3.5 YEARS after their last COVID shot.

Governments and Big Pharma said it would clear in “a few days.”

They blatantly LIED.

We report the longest documented persistence of mRNA "vaccine" components to date, independently confirmed across multiple laboratories, biospecimens, and time points using diverse analytical methods

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