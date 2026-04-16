HORRIFYING: COVID-19 mRNA "Vaccines" May NEVER Leave the Human Body in Some Individuals
They blatantly LIED
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Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines" may NEVER leave the human body in some individuals.
We found Pfizer mRNA, SV40 sequences, AND spike protein in someone over 3.5 YEARS after their last COVID shot.
Governments and Big Pharma said it would clear in “a few days.”
They blatantly LIED.
We report the longest documented persistence of mRNA "vaccine" components to date, independently confirmed across multiple laboratories, biospecimens, and time points using diverse analytical methods
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WARNING:
If we do not cross from problem identification to actual law enforcement phase they will simply unleash on us the next wave of mass murder.
I'm sorry for the victims, but anyone who BELIEVED the government line on convid is up fecal creek without a paddle