Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
6h

Well, I "liked" this because I appreciate being informed about what happened, but of course there is nothing to like about the story. The Powers That Be are totally out of control, that's for sure.

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
6h

MAID is MURDER.

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