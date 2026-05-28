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Source: Dan Dicks

A Canadian doctor meets a struggling 45 year-old man at a Tim Hortons parking lot, assesses him for euthanasia on the spot, then personally drives him to his death just two hours later.

This is the shocking true story of Thomas Dillon and how Canada’s MAID program has spiralled into drive-thru death assessments, casual coffee shop evaluations, families ignored, and vulnerable people fast-tracked to lethal injection.

The same doctor had previously botched another MAID killing: he skipped the paralytic drug, declared a cancer patient dead and left the house, only for the man to start breathing again on his own.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that what was sold as compassion has become a deadly culture of death on demand and it must be stopped!



Watch until the end.

This should disturb every Canadian.



Share this video if you believe life still matters.

National Post: Ontario man dies of MAID after being assessed outside Tim Hortons

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