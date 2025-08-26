Exposing The Darkness

BJBRN
2h

same with organ donations, another pandora’s box …

2 replies
Tammy
1h

My dad was taken by MAID on December 5/2024. His death was not imminent. He had a few health issues but stable. But he was extremely depressed. Had tried twice to take his own life.

They approved him and even waived the 90 day cooling of period. Start to finish he was gone in 11 days. I will never get that image out of my mind seeing them giving my dad that lethal injection. Dad was 90 and yes lived a full life but he would still be with us without MAID. It’s wrong and it’s very disturbing. They are targeting the elderly. My dad was brought to a Perth Ontario Canada community hospital in November 2023 for a sore back. He was told he had arthritis and could live with it or apply for MAID. That’s what put the big in his ear.

We lost our dad to govt assisted suicide. It’s despicable.

2 replies
29 more comments...

