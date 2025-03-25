HORRIFYING: "After FIVE COVID-19 mRNA Booster Shots… This is What the Human Heart Looks Like — Permanently Damaged With Fatal Micro-Scars"
NEW AUTOPSY STUDY - Cardiac Micro-Scars in Sudden Death Following COVID-19 Vaccination
After five COVID-19 mRNA booster shots… this is what the human heart looks like — permanently damaged with fatal micro-scars
Cardiac micro-scars (MMS) found in 3 patients who died of unexplained cardiac arrest—all had 5-6 COVID-19 booster injections.
Key findings:
Micro-scars in arrhythmogenic regions (pulmonary vein-left atrium junction) suggest a structural substrate for arrhythmias following COVID-19 vaccination.
Pre-death arrhythmias (atrial fibrillation & nonsustained ventricular tachycardia) occurred in patients with multiple booster doses.
Possible mechanisms: Spike protein production in cardiomyocytes, triggering immune activation, inflammation, microvascular injury, and fibrosis—leading to myocardial scarring and electrical instability.
Corroborates our prior research on COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest, linking myocardial scarring, arrhythmias, and sudden death.
The COVIDians came up with a new diagnosis called mild myocarditis. It is right up there with being mildly pregnant. Is mild myocarditis mean you are just not dead yet?
We are still in a democide and few seem to understand that.
The gift that keeps on giving.
The really weird thing is - some of the jabbed jab-pushers I know will just say oh, without the jab, it would have been worse. The Covid would have been worse, the heart attacks would have been worse, the cancer would have been worse, I have been told that a jabbed and boostered woman who had a miscarriage, a minor heart attack AND Covid was the victim of an un-jabbed person. I must say, the con job was absolutely superb. Jan 6 comes in a distant second.