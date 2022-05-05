Horrifying: 99.6% of Deaths in Vaccinated, 70% Boosted According to Health Canada Weekly Numbers
"There are currently 8,607 Unreported Vaccinated COVID deaths in Canada. Why isn't Health Canada Reporting them?"
“ Health Canada has just updated their COVID dashboard. 99.96% of the COVID deaths in the last 1 week period were Vaccinated. 70% BOOSTED!”
This disturbing report was brought to us by Sheldon Yakiwchuk, who has been diligently following and analyzing Covid data published by Health Canada:
Canada Health data perfectly correlates with Nova Scotia FOIs and recently published excess death reports showing a dramatic increase in excess millennial deaths after a rollout of mRNA poison:
Nova Scotia FOI: More Deaths As Vaccination Numbers Climb
A Public Health Emergency in Canada: The Rate of Change in Excess Millennial Deaths Can’t Be Explained by a Sudden Rush of Suicides, Overdoses, Cancers
Related articles:
The Ontario Government Pays Family Physicians for Vaccine Coercion. The US Government Bribes the Media To Push the Vaccine
UK Government Records Show 960% Increase in HEART FAILURE Referrals
Where Is The Pandemic? According To The BC Government Records Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in BC During the Covid-19 Pandemic Did Not Increase Compared to the Previous Years
Moderna SEC Filing: We May Be Delayed or Prevented From Receiving Full Regulatory approval. Unexpected Safety Issues Could Significantly Damage Our Reputation and That of Our mRNA Platform
BioNTech 2022 SEC Filing: We May Not Be Able To Demonstrate Sufficient Efficacy or Safety of Our COVID-19 Vaccine. Significant Adverse Events Could Delay or Prevent Regulatory Approval
mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing
Definitions Matter: What The World Health Organization Calls A "COVID Death"? The Answer Is Quite Surprising, And Isn't Based On Science At All.
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Wow… Not surprised. 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
I Went over to check on my elderly neighbor yesterday… She keeps on having fever and long Covid symptoms… fever… Lack of energy… Coughing… she had Covid sometime last year and has been having reoccurring symptoms ever since. She was also recently diagnosed with A-fib… Yes, she had the kill shot… She told me she didn’t think she was going to live very much longer. 😢😢😢 she told me she feels so bad! I gave her a list of doctors who would prescribe her some ivermectin and whatever else she needs. At this point I don’t know what else to do for these people. This just keeps on happening over and over and over again… It is absolutely heartbreaking!
I’m going to confess my sins now because sometimes I feel absolute HATE 🔥 against the people who have caused and worked to continue this satanic agenda! I pray that God will forgive me for my nasty ungodly thoughts… I also pray that the Lord would allow them to see the error of their ways and repent of all of this. I also pray that they Will suffer the consequences of fighting on the side of Satan…
Just because you repent doesn’t mean that you get to avoid the consequences of your own actions! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🔥🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️
Just watched a government official talking about the reason people here can't fly ,if not genetically altered , is because we would spread the disease more and that this is keeping deaths down.