“ Health Canada has just updated their COVID dashboard. 99.96% of the COVID deaths in the last 1 week period were Vaccinated. 70% BOOSTED!”

This disturbing report was brought to us by Sheldon Yakiwchuk, who has been diligently following and analyzing Covid data published by Health Canada:

Canada Health data perfectly correlates with Nova Scotia FOIs and recently published excess death reports showing a dramatic increase in excess millennial deaths after a rollout of mRNA poison:

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The Ontario Government Pays Family Physicians for Vaccine Coercion. The US Government Bribes the Media To Push the Vaccine

UK Government Records Show 960% Increase in HEART FAILURE Referrals

Where Is The Pandemic? According To The BC Government Records Hospitalizations and ICU admissions in BC During the Covid-19 Pandemic Did Not Increase Compared to the Previous Years

Moderna SEC Filing: We May Be Delayed or Prevented From Receiving Full Regulatory approval. Unexpected Safety Issues Could Significantly Damage Our Reputation and That of Our mRNA Platform

BioNTech 2022 SEC Filing: We May Not Be Able To Demonstrate Sufficient Efficacy or Safety of Our COVID-19 Vaccine. Significant Adverse Events Could Delay or Prevent Regulatory Approval

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

Definitions Matter: What The World Health Organization Calls A "COVID Death"? The Answer Is Quite Surprising, And Isn't Based On Science At All.

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