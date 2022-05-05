Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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God Bless America's avatar
God Bless America
May 5, 2022

Wow… Not surprised. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

I Went over to check on my elderly neighbor yesterday… She keeps on having fever and long Covid symptoms… fever… Lack of energy… Coughing… she had Covid sometime last year and has been having reoccurring symptoms ever since. She was also recently diagnosed with A-fib… Yes, she had the kill shot… She told me she didn’t think she was going to live very much longer. 😢😢😢 she told me she feels so bad! I gave her a list of doctors who would prescribe her some ivermectin and whatever else she needs. At this point I don’t know what else to do for these people. This just keeps on happening over and over and over again… It is absolutely heartbreaking!

I’m going to confess my sins now because sometimes I feel absolute HATE 🔥 against the people who have caused and worked to continue this satanic agenda! I pray that God will forgive me for my nasty ungodly thoughts… I also pray that the Lord would allow them to see the error of their ways and repent of all of this. I also pray that they Will suffer the consequences of fighting on the side of Satan…

Just because you repent doesn’t mean that you get to avoid the consequences of your own actions! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🔥🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️

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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
May 5, 2022

Just watched a government official talking about the reason people here can't fly ,if not genetically altered , is because we would spread the disease more and that this is keeping deaths down.

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