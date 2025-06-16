One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A new analysis of official government data from around the world has revealed that excess deaths are skyrocketing in nations with the highest rates of Covid mRNA “vaccination.”

Excess deaths remain significantly elevated in most Western countries, five years after the pandemic began.

Dr. John Campbell, a medical commentator, is one of the few medical experts asking why.

Campbell raised the alarm on his YouTube show, analyzing excess death data from Our World in Data for 20 countries.

His conclusion: Western nations with high mRNA COVID-19 vaccine usage continue to see unusually high death rates, while countries with lower vaccine uptake or different vaccine strategies are seeing fewer deaths.

“It’s the end of May 2025, and we’re still seeing excess deaths in most Western countries, but not in Eastern countries,” Campbell said.

“What could the difference possibly be?”

According to the CDC, “excess deaths” are the number of deaths above what would be expected based on historical trends.

In the U.S., from 2020 through early 2025, excess deaths remained at least 10% higher than the pre-pandemic average.

In the second half of 2021 through early 2022, they spiked to a shocking 46%.

However, they only started surging after Covid “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in early 2021, and not before.

“We see excess deaths in the United States a bit above the 10% mark for quite a long period of time,” Campbell said.

“This is an ongoing issue compared to 2015 to 2019 levels.”

Western countries such as Australia, Denmark, France, Germany, Israel, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Singapore, and the U.K. also saw death rates hovering around 10% above normal.

Meanwhile, Canada and Ireland faced even worse rates at between 10% and 20%.

“This looks like a huge amount of excess deaths in addition to those lost as a result of the pandemic and the mismanagement and malmanagement during the pandemic,” Campbell said.

In South Korea, a heavily vaccinated country, excess deaths exceeded 20% as recently as last year.

Campbell described this figure as “horrific.”

In contrast, Eastern European countries like Armenia, Georgia, Romania, and Russia have consistently reported below-average death rates since late 2021.

Many of these nations, notably, did not widely adopt mRNA “vaccines.”

“This is exactly what we would expect as a result of the pandemic, where vulnerable people for various reasons are no longer with us,” Campbell said.

“They didn’t have any mRNA vaccine rollout, coincidentally.”

While Campbell acknowledged that correlation does not equal causation, he argued that the global data trends are too consistent to ignore.

“What is causing this causality may be adjudicated by larger-scale associations.

“So, do we have large-scale associations consistent between countries?

“Have we noticed that it’s consistent between countries … where other explanations are unlikely?”

Backing up his case, Campbell referenced a 2024 study published in BMJ Public Health.

The major study analyzed excess deaths across 47 Western nations between 2020 and 2022.

It concluded that excess mortality during the pandemic was “substantial,” totaling nearly 3.1 million deaths.

“This is unprecedented and raises serious concerns,” the paper stated.

The study cited COVID-19 infection, lockdown measures, and vaccination programs as likely contributors.

But it also admitted how difficult it is to disentangle the causes, pointing to inconsistent death reporting and uncertainty over how to classify Covid-related fatalities.

“Differentiating between the various causes is challenging,” the authors wrote.

They also acknowledged a lack of consensus over when a Covid-infected death should be attributed to the virus.

As Slay News has previously reported, deaths were frequently attributed to Covid if a person had been infected with the virus, even if it wasn’t the actual cause of death.

Crucially, the BMJ study noted that research has found widespread under-reporting of adverse events, including deaths, following vaccination.

Concerns about mRNA vaccine safety remain unresolved in parts of the medical community.

In support of that concern, another 2024 study in Scientific Reports found that in seven Athens hospitals during 2022, nearly half of the deaths recorded as COVID-19 deaths were actually unrelated to the virus.

“Consensus is lacking in the medical community regarding concerns that mRNA vaccines might cause more harm than initially forecasted,” the BMJ paper warned.

The numbers don’t lie.

Excess deaths are still running well above average in many Western nations that aggressively pushed mRNA “vaccines.”

Meanwhile, countries that steered away from those vaccines, or took different approaches, are seeing fewer deaths today.

Dr. Campbell isn’t making wild claims.

He’s asking questions backed by data and calling for answers that health authorities have so far failed to deliver.

“This is an important first step for future health crisis policy decision-making,” the BMJ authors wrote.

Whether governments will take that step, or continue to deny what the data shows, is still an open question.

