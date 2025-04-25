One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

It’s the kind of thing you don’t forget. A video shows a white, fibrous clot being pulled from a drainage tube, not during an autopsy, but from a woman who’s still very much alive.

She’s a first responder. She got four COVID shots.

A year later, she was diagnosed with aggressive, fast-spreading turbo cancer. Then, she noticed something else: strange, elastic, band-like clots forming in the drainage tube connected to her lymph nodes. They grew. They moved. They shouldn’t exist, but there they were.

“Experts” are baffled. No one’s responsible. Just another medical mystery. Move along.

“The notorious 'fibrous white clots' are being found in people's bodies while they're alive, not only in corpses. First responder who took 4 COVID injections shows the white clots collecting in her lymph node–drainage tube, which she had due to development of a turbo cancer. This clip of a first responder named Melanie is taken from a recently posted interview with the Flashlights podcast (@CorneliaMrose). From the Flashlights podcast episode description: ‘One year after her fourth Moderna shot, in the spring of 2023, [Melanie] was diagnosed with a fast-growing invasive ductal carcinoma and metastatic cancer in her lymph nodes... She had surgery to dissect nine lymph nodes in the spring of 2023. Soon after, she found a white fibrous clot growing in the drainage tube that had been attached to her lymph nodes: "All of a sudden, the clots expanded and they started jumping around inside the tube. They were like an elastic band."’

