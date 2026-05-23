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By The Citizens’ Collective and Xavier Azalbert Global Research, May 18, 2026 France Soir 13 May 2026

The Turin Court of Appeal has just handed down a verdict that could well shake the foundations of vaccine certainty in Europe.

On May 11, 2026, it confirmed the causal link between the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine and severe transverse myelitis in a shopkeeper from Piedmont, ordering the Italian Ministry of Health to pay her monthly compensation.

This is not an isolated case: the initial ruling by the Asti Civil Court (October 2025) had already been issued, and the Ministry’s appeal was rejected. This rare legal precedent, based on independent expert opinions, could inspire thousands of victims in France.

A 52-year-old Woman (Now 57) Paralyzed After Two Pfizer Doses

The plaintiff, a tobacconist in Alba (province of Cuneo, Piedmont), received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine on April 7 and 28, 2021.

A few months later, she developed transverse myelitis: a severe inflammation of the spinal cord that causes permanent neurological damage. She can no longer walk on her own. Hospitalized in February 2022 in Orbassano (Turin), the medical report already stated that “a triggering role of the vaccine cannot be ruled out.”

The Asti court, relying on two independent experts (Agostino Maiello and Stefano Zacà), concluded that there was a “very strong causal link.” The Turin Court of Appeal upheld this link in May 2026, rejecting the Ministry’s argument that a pre-existing autoimmune disease was the alternative cause: for the judges, this condition only increases the likelihood of a post-vaccination immune-mediated event, without ruling it out. The Italian court therefore ordered compensation of approximately €3,000 per month, paid every two months – a specific indemnity (not full compensation for damages).

The lawyers from the firm Ambrosio & Commodo (Renato Ambrosio, Stefano Bertone, Chiara Ghibaudo) welcomed a decision that “perfectly captures” the issue of vaccine-related harm: it reaffirms the “abstract danger” of the vaccine based on scientific data. They point out that, since the first ruling, their firm has been receiving at least three new cases per week. Stefano Bertone notes that, worldwide, at least 36,000 compensation claims have been accepted, with acceptance rates ranging from 11% to 30% in Europe.

This decision is sure to interest associations like Verity France, On a eu not’dose, and AAVIC TEAM, which have been fighting for several years for the recognition of side effects in France.

Click here to read the (complete) original article in French.

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