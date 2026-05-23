Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
3h

I wish nothing but good for the injured party. It’s good that they look to be able to receive some financial assistance.

Unfortunately, unless & until a court rules some kind of deliberate harm, the odd case here and there of a finding of liability isn’t different than with any other drug.

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Paul Vonharnish's avatar
Paul Vonharnish
4h

Though this is "good" news, a person really needs to ask: "Why did the Ministry of Health reject this civil action initially? How many *additional* injuries took place before this *alleged* civil remedy?"

Here's another case wherein alleged lawful action took place, with no criminal arrests:

Video: Pfizer has a Criminal Record with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Yes. It’s a “Killer Vaccine” >>> By Prof Michel Chossudovsky and Drago Bosnic >>> Global Research, May 16, 2026

Quoted from the article: "“The company [Pfizer] will pay a criminal fine of $1.195 billion, the largest criminal fine ever imposed in the history of United States.”

"Pfizer’s CEOs were not Arrested. They were Put on “Probation” by the U.S. DOJ."

Probation????? Pfffttt! Link: https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-pfizer-has-a-criminal-record-with-the-u-s-department-of-justice-doj-yes-its-a-killer-vaccine/5924745

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